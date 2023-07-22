Police Seize Biggest Record-Breaking Cocaine Haul In Alicante

By John Ensor • 22 July 2023 • 9:05

Police seizure. Credit: Policia Nacional.es

POLICE have seized the largest drug cache in Alicante which arrived via the port of Malaga.

The National Police have arrested five people after seizing 4,318 kilos of cocaine, the largest cocaine haul in Alicante, which came from Ecuador via the port of Malaga, writes La Opinion de Malaga, Friday, July 7.

Police Suspicions Raised In Alicante

Investigators identified more than five people of Albanian origin after they were seen acting suspiciously while preparing and equipping a warehouse in the Llano del Espartal industrial estate in Alicante. They were observed moving machinery in order to unload lorries, as well as adopting ‘extreme vigilance’ measures.

It was discovered that the suspects travelled abroad regularly and had several addresses which they alternated in order to make police investigations more difficult. They also used vehicles registered in the name of apparently legal companies, and in the name of one of the suspects, in order to avoid suspicion.

On June 23, Customs Surveillance operatives in Malaga detected a shipment of several containers arriving from Ecuador which contained a legitimate shipment of bananas, but which could also conceal some kind of narcotic substance.

Together with the National Police, they maintained discreet surveillance of the shipment which then travelled in two lorries from Malaga to Alicante. Some hours later the lorries arrive at the warehouse located in the Llano del Espartal Industrial Estate in Alicante, which had been investigated days before and where the police units were already located.

Biggest Ever Cocaine Seizure In Alicante

The police decided to inspect the cargo of both trucks and discovered that, in addition to the declared bananas, they were hiding almost 400 packages of cocaine with a total gross weight of more than 4,800 kilograms. It is estimated that the cocaine had a street value of around €265 million.

Police made five arrests in total, four men aged between 28 and 40 years old of Albanian origin, and a fifth person, a 68-year-old Spaniard, who acted as a front man for the organisation.

Police officers also carried out three house searches in Alicante and Elche, where document evidence along with nearly €6,000 in cash and four luxury vehicles was seized.

The operation, which involves the dismantling of one of the “most active” criminal organizations in terms of drug trafficking, is still open and new arrests are not ruled out in the coming days.