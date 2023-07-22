Second Suspected Case Of Botulism On The Costa Del Sol Detected In Benalmadena

By Chris King • 22 July 2023 • 0:46
Image of a tortilla.
Credit: Shutterstock.com/ VasiliyBudarin
ANOTHER suspected case of botulism is being studied on the Costa del Sol, this time in the municipality of Benalmádena.
As reported by the Ministry of Health and Consumption of the Junta de Andalucía this Friday, July 21, a 66-year-old man presented symptoms of the disease on July 14, according to laopiniondemalaga.es.
He was not admitted to any hospital but samples were taken from him which were sent to the National Centre for Microbiology in Madrid for study and evaluation.
This latest suspected case follows that of a 27-year-old Malaga resident who displayed similar symptoms earlier this month, again without being hospitalised. The case was suspected of being linked to packaged potato tortillas sold in different supermarkets across the country.
The Andalucian Government praised the ‘fundamental’ work of the Surveillance Network – dependent on the General Directorate of Public Health and Pharmaceutical Regulation – for its early detection of possible cases.
Botulism is a serious but relatively rare disease caused by toxins produced by Clostridium botulinum. There are three clinical forms of botulism. There is the classic or foodborne botulism, intestinal botulism, and wound botulism. All three give rise to flaccid paralysis due to the action of botulinum neurotoxin at the neuromuscular junction.
Up until Thursday 20, AESAN, the Spanish Agency for Food Safety and Nutrition, had reported seven cases with a history of the consumption of packaged potato tortillas by each patient. It issued an updated statement.
Five of the cases were confirmed by a laboratory with the date of the onset of symptoms fluctuating between June 24 and July 10.
AESAN transferred all of the available information to the contact points of the relevant communities. This was done so that they could carry out pertinent investigations in relation to the products that could have been consumed by any of the patients involved.
In at least three of the confirmed cases and in one of the probable ones, the company that makes the tortillas is the same.
To date, it has not been possible to establish evidence, neither in the products nor in the processes, that relates cause and effect. However, investigations continue with the collaboration of the production company.
As a result, the Palacios Alimentación Business Group has voluntarily decided, as a precaution, to remove the freshly packaged potato omelette produced in the Mudrian factory shelves of the points of sale.
It has also decided to temporarily stop its manufacture, by associating this product with the confirmed botulism cases in recent days.
The company has taken all necessary measures to detect a possible cause. Their facilities have already been inspected four times by the health authorities with favourable results.
The business group has urged all consumers who purchased one of these products – Palacios, Chef Select, Auchan, Eroski, Unide, Consum, DIA, Ametller, Condis, El Corte Ingles, Carrefour, Alipende, Grupo IFA and Rikissimo – to refrain from consuming them and to return it to the point of sale where they purchased it, where the amount will be refunded.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.