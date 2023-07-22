Things Ain’t What They Used To Be: Let Them Eat Eggs

By Linda Hall • 22 July 2023 • 19:09

Frying eggs: A Spanish speciality for centuries Photo credit: CC/Scottish National Gallery

WHY didn’t you mention eggs, somebody asked me after reading about my early cooking traumas.

I didn’t mention eggs because it was some time before I learnt to boil one successfully and – unlike the woman in the Velazquez painting – I found frying them spluttery and hazardous when I first crept into a kitchen.

That picture entitled Old Woman Cooking Eggs was painted in 1618 and is early proof that fried eggs are a Spanish go-to if nothing else is to hand. Potatoes had been around in Spain for at least fifty years by the time Velazquez’s elderly woman fried those eggs but there isn’t a chip in sight and it was centuries before they partnered eggs in a marriage made in heaven.

Apparently chips first put in an appearance in 1680 when the River Meuse froze over in Namur (Belgium). As there were no fish to be found, somebody had the bright idea of frying potatoes instead and the Belgians, as we all know, still make the best chips around.

By the time I had met my inlaws and had a child, I was better at cooking eggs although they were also the reason for a run-in between my mother-in-law and me.

“That’s the worst thing you can give a child,” she informed me authoritatively when our daughter was six months old and she saw me feeding her egg yolk (not that she’d have hesitated to give her paella).

This was long before eggs were associated with salmonella or, worse still, allergies but in some respects I agreed with her. My lasting lack of enthusiasm for eggs has much to do with delving into one with my nicely-buttered soldiers when I was very little and finding that it was fertile.

A woman who had given birth to eight children knew an awful lot more than I did about feeding a child, but I went on giving my daughter egg yolk anyway without any ill-effects. More than a mother-in-law’s interference, incidents like the egg issue were as much the response of an experienced Spanish mother to an inept first-timer.

At about the same time as the egg incident, I was stopped by a middle-aged woman in the street who was concerned to see my daughter’s bare foot poking out from her shawl.

“That child is going to be very ill and it will be your fault,” she predicted.

“She’s half English and doesn’t need to be bundled up,” I answered rather too briskly, because I was horrified by the way Spanish babies were practically immobilised – winter and summer – by layer after layer of clothing, with only a little beetroot red face left uncovered.

Probably the overdressing was the result of a never-ending history of hard lives and harder times but I still feel mildly vindicated when I see today’s Spanish babies with bare feet and not too many clothes.