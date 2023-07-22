Time to reflect on the eve of Spain’s general election

By Linda Hall • 22 July 2023 • 14:00

July 22: A day to reflect on July 23’s general election Photo credit: pexels-pixabay

TODAY is set aside for the public to ponder their votes and for politicians to relax, although it is doubtful that many of the latter will manage that.

Electoral laws mean that no polls have been published since July 17 and there can be no electioneering and campaigning of any kind on the eve of an election. Breaking the rules could mean between three and 12 months in prison and a fine.

This idea is literally foreign to a Briton, as electioneering is allowed on polling day in the UK where campaign material is permitted on social media and there is nothing to prevent campaigners from putting leaflets through letter boxes on polling day.

There are some stipulations, however, as no posters, banners or other campaign material are permitted within a certain distance of a polling station. At the same time, there is nothing to stop the occupant of a house that adjoins a polling station from displaying a poster in their window or putting up a banner up in the garden.

Much the same situation exists in the US where it’s possible to campaign on election day although France, Italy and Portugal enforce similar bans to Spain’s. On the other side of the Atlantic in South America, Argentina imposes even stricter rules, with an embargo on selling alcohol, open-air celebrations of any kind as well as organising sporting or theatrical events.

According to an article in the online newspaper, El Español, which was published before the May 28 municipal and regional elections, Spain’s Day of Reflection was introduced for the 1977 general election, the first since before the 1936 Civil War. According to El Español, nobody can say exactly how or why it originated or the purpose that it was supposed to serve.

As far back as June 2016 another online publication, Libertad Digital, was asking how long the Day of Reflexion “anachronism” was going to last. The public were subjected to a vacuum with no up-to-date information in an initiative whose “effort was wasted and effect ridiculous”, the publication complained.

Libertad Digital also pointed out seven years ago that the rise of modern technology made it “absurdly easy” to circumvent the Day of Reflexion’s restrictions.

All of which is quite correct, but as Spain’s elections are held on a Sunday, it also means that Saturday can, for a change, be a day of rest.