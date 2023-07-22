By Lisa Zeffertt • 22 July 2023 • 10:56

MOST Spaniards have two surnames, and usually, the father’s surname comes first, followed by the mother’s. This rule was changed in 2017, when the Civil Code registry was reformed and parents are allowed to freely choose the order of their children’s surnames. But why do Spaniards have two surnames when many other countries only use one?

Why do we Spaniards have two surnames?

Though many countries only use one surname, the concept of the double-barrelled surname is not new. Italy is a country which allows both surnames, even though it is more traditional for only the father’s surname to be used. In France, both surnames can be used in an interchangeable order, as decreed by a 2005 law. In Sweden, both surnames are used, and it is up to the parents to agree on the order, in the case of a non-agreement, only the mother’s surname is used.

In the United Kingdom, a double surname can be inherited, and is usually used to preserve a family name should there be no male descendants bearing the name to prevent its extinction. Double-barrelled surnames in the UK are often considered

The origin of the double-barrelled surname dates back several centuries to the Middle Ages, around the 16th century when the wealthy in Castille used both surnames, a trend which spread to the Basque lords as a way of facilitating Administration, as they saw it as a means of differentiating themselves from the population only using the first surname. This trend became more and more common by 1833, and by 1899, when the first Spanish Civil Code was created, it was deemed law. Article 114 of the Civil Code states that children must bear both paternal and maternal surnames.

The Four Categories of Surnames

And what about the most common surnames, where do they come from? History tells us that by the twelfth century, as populations grew, people needed a way to distinguish one family from another and four categories of surnames were born.

Patronymic and Matronymic Surnames

Patronymic surnames come from the father’s first name, while a matronymic surname means it originates from the mother’s name. It is a way of distinguishing two people with the same name. The paternal surname was a combination of the father’s name and an ending that means “son of”, the most common endings are -ez, -az, -is, -oz (or -es), -as, -os. Therefore, the name, Juan Gonzalez means Juan “son of Gonzalo”. However, a surname would often stay with the family and pass down through the generations, abandoning this tradition.

Geographic Surnames

Geographic surnames tell us where a surname originated from and was often given to more wealthy landowning families, for example, “De Soto” means “from Soto”. Surnames like Iglesias meaning church originated from the first person bearing that surname who lived near a church. There are other surnames which represent certain features of one’s original homeland, such as “del Valle” which means “from the valley”.

Trade Surnames

These surnames make reference to a person’s job or trade, for example, Zapatero, which means shoemaker, originates from the craft or trade of the family that bore it, but the nobility used titular occupational surnames to indicate their status, Marques which means “marquis” is an example of this kind of surname.

Descriptive Surnames

Descriptive surnames refer to a feature, characteristic, or physical trait of a person. This type of surname was historically given to commoners as a means of demeaning them and therefore, many of these surnames have not survived over time. Those that we see today often refer to a fairly neutral or a positive trait, such as “Bravo” which means “Brave” or “Cano” which means grey”.