74-Year-Old Woman In ‘Serious Condition’ After Being Attacked By Escaped Bull In Almàssera, Valencia

By Chris King • 23 July 2023 • 22:22

Image of a Spanish bull. Credit: Ana Díaz Maqueda/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0

A 74-year-old woman was seriously injured after being attacked by a capon bull in the Valencian town of Almàssera.

The incident occurred on Calle Colon at around 7 pm on Saturday, July 22, after a bull escaped from the enclosure where they were celebrating a bullfighting festival in Tavernes Blanques.

Several patrols from the Local Police and Guardia Civil were urgently deployed to the location after receiving alerts. On arrival, they had to warn members of the public about the danger they faced as long as the animal was at large.

The victim remains in serious condition in the hospital

An ambulance transferred the injured woman to the Clinical Hospital, where she was admitted ‘with a reserved prognosis’, according to health sources. She remains admitted in serious condition said the same sources.

She reportedly suffered a severe blow to the head after the agitated animal charged at her while she was standing on the pavement.

The animal was finally caught near the town’s cemetery

Officers from Almàssera Local Police took the rancher in a patrol car to a location near the town’s cemetery where they were eventually able to corner the bull and trap it with ropes.

A large group of fans and members of the El Carraixet Bullfighting Association – the organising club of the celebration – tracked the animal on its journey through a ravine and through the streets of the town.

Damage was also caused to a motorcycle when the escaped animal rammed a barrier and broke two wooden poles, according to a witness, as reported by lasprovincias.es.

Residents were warned not to leave their homes

Almàssera Town Council warned the residents, by means of an official notice, not to leave their homes for safety reasons until the bull was captured.

A corresponding investigation has been initiated by the police to clarify the causes of the event. They must also verify whether the organisers of the bullfighting festival had complied with the security measures when they installed the barriers.