Elusive overall majority evades Feijoo

By Linda Hall • 23 July 2023 • 23:48

PP CANDIDATE: Alberto Nuñez Feijoo deposits his vote Photo credit: pp.es

WITH 98 per cent of the votes counted at 11.30pm on July 23, no party had obtained an overall majority in Spain’s general election.

The PP with 7,893,504 votes, took 32.91 per cent of the total. The PSOE on 7,634,789 accounted for 31.75 per cent.

It was a foregone conclusion from the outset that neither the Partido Popular nor the PSOE would be an outright winner.

If the Moncloa Palace’s next tenant was to be Alberto Nuñez Feijoo (PP), he would arrive with the assistance of Vox, with several polls predicting an overall majority between them.

In the event, by 11.30pm the PP had 136 MPs and Vox 33, bringing a total of 169, seven short of the 176 needed to form a government.

Feijo0’s socialist rival Pedro Sanchez can return to his present address only with the support of Sumar, although no poll foresaw an overall majority for them, apart from CIS which has consistently come down on the side of the socialists.

As in the past, Sanchez could seek the cooperation of the Basque and Catalan nationalist parties.

Although participation had dropped by 6pm on polling day, it climbed to 69.9 per cent by 8pm when polling stations closed, 3.7 percentage points higher than in 2019-

Background information

Spain’s Left-Right rift attracted international attention as the country went to the poll today.

This divide is nothing new although during the first free elections held in 1977, disorientated voters new to democracy kept to a centre path.

The PSOE and PP have alternated in power since 1982 although the latest PSOE government was a coalition with Unidas Podemos, itself an alliance between the Izquierda Unida and Podemos parties.

On this occasion, the PP’s presidential candidate Alberto Nuñez Feijoo can count on collaboration from Vox, a party that is further to its right and headed by Santiago Abascal.

The PSOE’s Pedro Sanchez will rely on Yolanda Diaz’s Sumar, a newly-formed coalition of far-left and green parties and, possibly, the nationalist parties.