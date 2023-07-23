High Speed Trains Suspended Due To Fire

By Lisa Zeffertt • 23 July 2023 • 19:32

ON Sunday, July 23, the high-speed train service have been suspended between Valencia and Madrid, causing havoc for thousands of passengers.

Delays Sparked By A Fire

A fire broke out on Sunday at 5:00 am in the San Isidro tunnel, the fire affected the pumping station and firefighters battled to prevent the tunnel from flooding, which could cause the tunnel infrastructure to collapse.

Train services have been suspended between València Joaquín Sorolla stations and in Madrid, as well as between the Xàtiva and Valencia bifurcation, which has also been suspended since early this morning due to a fault.

Renfe responded to the situation by providing a mobility solution to more than 5,000 stranded passengers to ensure that the 2,000 affected were travelling in these “alternative transport”, according to the Minister of Transport, Raquel Sánchez.

Unfounded Conspiracy

An unfounded conspiracy began to make the rounds just after the incident occurred, with some users speculating that the disruption to services was an attempt to interfere with those travelling to vote in the national Spanish elections, and many would be travelling in the peak summer tourist season. Alfonso Serra, Secretary General of the Popular Party (PP) in Madrid. helped to spread this theory over social networks.

Due to the cancellation of high-speed trains to and from Valencia, some political officials have spoken out asking for a solution so that citizens can vote.

The PP’s Institutional Vice-Secretary and head of Congress for Valencia, Esteban González Pons, has demanded that the Government provide solutions so that people can vote, as stated in a message published on his social networks.

The president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso urged for a speedy resolution for “all the voters who have been trapped on the trains from Valencia to Madrid and who right now may not be able to exercise their right to vote.”

The Minister of Transport, Raquel Sánchez, has assured that work has been underway to resolve the situation.

Current Update

High-speed trains are still cancelled between Valencia and Madrid, but routes have been re-established for regular train routes between Valencia-Albacete, and high-speed routes between Albacete-Madrid. As for the trains going to Valencia, the new route was introduced with high-speed train services between Madrid and Albacete, and another between Albacete and Valencia or Castellón on a conventional track.