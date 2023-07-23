By Jo Pugh • 23 July 2023 • 14:53

Kiotari on Rhodes after the wildfire passed through a hotel grounds. Credit PathoPhoto, Twitter

Jet2 and TUI cancelled all flights to the Greek island of Rhodes on Sunday, July 23, as wildfires spread towards the resort.

Jet2 made the following announcement on their website. “Due to the wildfires affecting Rhodes and the impact across the island, we have made the difficult decision to cancel all flights going from the UK to Rhodes today. As a result of this, we will be cancelling all bookings and processing full refunds. Flights from Rhodes to the UK will continue to operate as normal”.

TUI extended the cancellations by a further time by announcing “TUI has announced it is cancelling all flights and booked holidays to Rhodes for the next several days. The situation in the Southern part of Rhodes remains volatile and challenging. Due to this and considering the impact on local communities being affected, TUI has decided to cancel all flights and booked holidays to Rhodes for departures up to and including Tuesday, July 25″.

Tourists who want to leave the island are currently being advised to wait for further news from the Greek authorities.

The fire has been raging on the Greek island of Rhodes for five days .

It has forced thousands of people to flee affected villages and beaches by land and sea on Saturday, authorities said.

Coastguard vessels and more than 30 private boats evacuated at least 2,000 people, including tourists, from beaches close to the areas of Kiotari and Lardos in the south eastern part of the island.

Authorities also urged about 1,000 people to leave the villages of Pefki, Lindos and Kalathos as flames approached. Many fled their hotels and large groups gathered in the streets under a smoke-filled red sky waiting to be taken to safety.

Around 19,000 people have now been moved to safety in the huge rescue operation.

On the island of Rhodes, the evacuees, including residents from the villages, were housed at hotels, stadiums, conference centres and school buildings. They have been given food, water and medical help.

The Greek Foreign Ministry stated they will assist foreigners who want to leave the country at Rhodes airport.