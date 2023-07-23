Legendary British Singer Vince Hill Dead Aged 89

By Chris King • 23 July 2023 • 15:26

Image of English singing star Vince Hill. Credit: Mike Prior/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0

Vince Hill, the legendary British singer passed away this Sunday, July 23, at the age of 89.

A post on his official Twitter account read: ‘Sadly we have to share news none of us want to hear We’re very sorry to have to tell you Vince has left us He passed peacefully at home Vince created a musical legacy… His tunes will remain forever in our hearts Here’s to you V… you bloody legend xxx ￼ #VinceHill #Legend’.

The vocalist – born in Holbrooks, Coventry – had a plethora of hits but will probably be best remembered for recording and having a hit with the song ‘Edelweiss’ in 1967.

It was originally performed in the 1959 Rodgers and Hammerstein musical ‘The Sound Of Music’. Vince’s version – on EMI’s Columbia label – spent 17 weeks on the UK charts, peaking at No 2.

Hill originally decided to become a singer at the age of 15 after he won a talent contest. The long, hard slog to make a career in the business saw him turn his hand to a variety of jobs in the meantime, including stints as a baker, truck driver and miner before he made it.

In 1962 he released his debut record, on Piccadilly Records. Performing ‘The Rivers Run Dry’ on radio and television helped to bring Vince to the attention of executives at larger record labels.

Vince recalled his career on Desert Island Discs in 1975

Speaking with Roy Plomley on November 15, 1975, as a guest on BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs, Vince recalled how that first song had suddenly catapulted him to success. He found himself singing at iconic London venues including the Palladium and The Talk of the Town, as well as top theatres around the country. During a glittering musical career that spanned six decades, Vince Hill has a back catalogue of 25 studio albums to his credit. He also recorded theme songs for films and became an internationally renowned artist, performing at some of the world’s most famous concert venues, including the Sydney Opera House.