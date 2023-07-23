Legendary British Singer Vince Hill Dead Aged 89

By Chris King • 23 July 2023 • 15:26
Image of English singing star Vince Hill.
Credit: Mike Prior/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0
Vince Hill, the legendary British singer passed away this Sunday, July 23, at the age of 89.
A post on his official Twitter account read: ‘Sadly we have to share news none of us want to hear We’re very sorry to have to tell you Vince has left us He passed peacefully at home Vince created a musical legacy… His tunes will remain forever in our hearts Here’s to you V… you bloody legend xxx ￼ #VinceHill #Legend’.
Sadly we have to share news none of us want to hearWe're very sorry to have to tell you Vince has left usHe passed peacefully at home Vince created a musical legacy…His tunes will remain forever in our heartsHere's to you V… you bloody legend xxx ￼#VinceHill #Legend pic.twitter.com/f4kHr93taB
— Vince Hill (@SingerVinceHill) July 22, 2023
Sadly we have to share news none of us want to hearWe're very sorry to have to tell you Vince has left usHe passed peacefully at home Vince created a musical legacy…His tunes will remain forever in our heartsHere's to you V… you bloody legend xxx ￼#VinceHill #Legend pic.twitter.com/f4kHr93taB
— Vince Hill (@SingerVinceHill) July 22, 2023
The vocalist – born in Holbrooks, Coventry – had a plethora of hits but will probably be best remembered for recording and having a hit with the song ‘Edelweiss’ in 1967.
It was originally performed in the 1959 Rodgers and Hammerstein musical ‘The Sound Of Music’. Vince’s version – on EMI’s Columbia label – spent 17 weeks on the UK charts, peaking at No 2.
Hill originally decided to become a singer at the age of 15 after he won a talent contest. The long, hard slog to make a career in the business saw him turn his hand to a variety of jobs in the meantime, including stints as a baker, truck driver and miner before he made it.
In 1962 he released his debut record, on Piccadilly Records. Performing ‘The Rivers Run Dry’ on radio and television helped to bring Vince to the attention of executives at larger record labels.
Speaking with Roy Plomley on November 15, 1975, as a guest on BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs, Vince recalled how that first song had suddenly catapulted him to success.
He found himself singing at iconic London venues including the Palladium and The Talk of the Town, as well as top theatres around the country.
During a glittering musical career that spanned six decades, Vince Hill has a back catalogue of 25 studio albums to his credit.
He also recorded theme songs for films and became an internationally renowned artist, performing at some of the world’s most famous concert venues, including the Sydney Opera House.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.