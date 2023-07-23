Poll predictions before the official count-up

By Linda Hall • 23 July 2023 • 21:10

JUAN GARRIGA: Vox candidate votes in Cataluña Photo credit: Vox

THE first results, which will be extrapolated with varying degrees of accuracy to the rest of the country are not yet in.

Meanwhile, two major polls were making slightly different predictions at 8pm, one hour before the the count-up began.

The Sigma Dos poll carried out for the state broadcaster RTVE did not foresee an automatic overall majority for the PP, although Alberto Nuñez Feijoo’s Partido Popular would be the most voted party on 34.2 per cent with somewhere between 145 and 150 seats in the national parliament.

Vox could count on between 24 and 27 seats which, added to Feijoo’s, might just put him in the Moncloa.

Sigma Dos has given Sanchez’s PSOE 28.9 per cent and between 113 and 118 seats and between 28 and 31 for Sumar although these are nowhere near adding up to the required 176 seats.

In contrast, ABC’s GAD3 poll carried out for Mediaset gave the PP 150 seats, with 31 for Vox.

As usual, Villarroya (La Rioja), was Spain’s first polling station to close, as its seven registered voters had cast their votes early in the morning in the record time of 26 seconds, three seconds less than in the municipal and regional elections on May 28.

As the evening progresses and more results come in, predictions will be narrowed down until by midnight there should be a clear indication of whether Feijoo or Sanchez will be the next president of the Spanish government.

But as the day began, some people turned up in swimming costumes to vote in Spain’s general election before they went to beach.

Others voted on their way home or left their hotels or second residences to vote although a lower turnout demonstrated that a great many didn’t bother to vote.

As there is no eluding polling station duties without a very good reason, drag queen Onyx turned up to assist at one of the electoral tables in the full regalia of his working cloth, plus a blue wig.

Pregnant women and although over-70s were exempt, while over-65s were given the right to appeal, together with those who had been signed off sick or could not read or write