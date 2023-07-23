Spain’s DGT Implements €200 Fines For Drivers Not Using Indicators This Summer

By Chris King • 23 July 2023 • 21:37
As established by the Directorate General of Traffic (DGT), a vehicle’s indicators are one of the most important elements at the disposal of a motorist while driving.
Over the life of a vehicle, they can be used up to 200,000 times. However, not using them or using them incorrectly can result in a fine of €200, in addition to endangering all road users it stressed.
Juan Ignacio Serena, the section head of the DGT Driver Training Area explained the following: ‘The omission or inappropriate use of indicators can cause situations of conflict and accidents, especially in a manoeuvre such as overtaking, in which they are essential’.
He continued: ‘They must always be used well in advance, depending on the situation and the speed of the vehicle and the type of manoeuvre’.
‘Drivers should respect the fundamental safety rule of Rear-View-Signal-Manoeuvre, in that order (RSM). It is useless to turn on the blinker while turning or changing lanes. The only this will do is surprise other drivers, causing possible dangerous situations or even triggering an accident’, he added.
Due to the non-use of turn signals by many drivers, the DGT has decided to start applying sanctions in a more forceful way this summer.
Not signalling traffic manoeuvres will entail a fine of €200. There will also be fines of €80 for drivers not using their indicators with sufficient attention, as reported by okdiario.com.
• U-turns and turns: In both manoeuvres, the use of turn signals is mandatory. It should be remembered that it is necessary to activate them before pressing the brake pedal so as not to surprise other drivers.
• Overtaking: When overtaking, the best way to warn other drivers, well in advance, is by activating the indicators.
• Roundabouts: On urban roads, many accidents occur at roundabouts due to untimely or incorrect signalling by drivers. Inside the roundabout, motorists should always take note of lane changes and exits.
