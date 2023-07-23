Woman Posed as A & E Doctor For SEVEN Months

By Jo Pugh • 23 July 2023 • 8:49

The fake doctor was undetected for seven months. Credit: Pixabay/Fernando Zhiminaicela

A woman spent seven months posing as a doctor in the accident and emergency department of Berga hospital (Barcelona), tending to sick patients, it has been revealed.

According to her colleagues, as reported by Berga Hospital on Friday, July 21, she asked patients a lot of questions and seemed knowledgeable, therefore not causing any suspicion in her position.

In order to gain employment at Berga hospital, she had fraudulently used the registration number of another doctor.

The alarm was raised after the doctor sent her CV to a private health company.

She had not attached the confirmation of her title, therefore the health company requested it again, to which they received no response.

Suspicions began to be raised, and the health company contacted Berga hospital to verify her credentials. Berga hospital then contacted the Barcelona medical school.

They confirmed that her name did not appear in any study records.

It was revealed that the woman had received no medical training, and had told Berga human resources that she had recently graduated. According to hospital protocol, graduates need to be accompanied by a senior doctor.

Following the shocking discovery, the directors of the hospital were called to deal with the case, sacking both the fake doctor and the head of human resources.

The hospital concluded that there were significant irregularities in the hiring process, as the documentation provided by the candidate for employment was not verified.

From a health point of view, the hospital believes that there was no deficiency in care, as the fake doctor never cared for patients alone. According to the hospital, 88 per cent of the cases in which the fake doctor intervened were of low complexity.

Even so, on a day-to-day basis, nobody realised that she had no medical training.

The woman has been reported to Mossos, the police force of Barcelona, who will investigate the circumstances of the concerning occurrence.

Berga hospital provided a statement.

“Our main concern is to continue to guarantee professional and accurate assistance to citizens, to maintain zero tolerance for fraudulent situations, and to strengthen the control and monitoring protocols of the selection and hiring processes of professionals”.

“We understand the concern about this issue and the need to have information. From the hospital we wanted to be transparent in the process but respectful of the deadlines. So now that we have closed an internal report, we can intervene and explain to the public how a criminal situation of professional intrusion has been managed. We remind you that this statement is to inform the conclusions of an internal report, while a police investigation remains open”.

“We would like to end by thanking all the professionals at the hospital for their integrity and professionalism in the face of an isolated and criminal incident that unfortunately affects the image of the entire institution”.