Bouches-du-Rhône Region Of France Issued First Forest Fire Red Alert Of 2023

By Chris King • 24 July 2023 • 16:56
Image of Meteo France weather map.
Credit: Twitter@meteofrance
Météo France has placed the Bouches-du-Rhône region on red alert for Tuesday, July 25.
This warning for the Bouches-du-Rhône department for the danger of a very high risk of forest fires was announced this Monday in its weather report.
🔴 #MétéoDesForêts : danger de feux très élevé dans les Bouches-du-Rhône ce mardi.
➡️ Comment éviter un départ de #FeuxDeForet ? Retrouvez les bons réflexes à adopter sur https://t.co/McwufCGXaC
➡️ Renseignez-vous sur le site de la préfecture pour + d’infos la situation locale. pic.twitter.com/AzVXiB7DCu
— Météo-France (@meteofrance) July 24, 2023
It is the first time that a department has been issued with a red warning since the launch in early June of this system, which should make it possible to alert the population to the risk of fires starting.
The department is already under orange vigilance (high risk) today. On Tuesday, Vaucluse and Var will also be classified in orange.
‘With the aim of preventing fires and for everyone to adapt their behaviour according to the foreseeable danger, the Forest Weather forecast indicates a level of danger of forest fires established from weather forecasts and the state of drought of the vegetation’, indicated Météo France.
It added: ‘The weather conditions make the risk of the start and spread of forest and vegetation fires very high compared to summer normals’.
Since the beginning of the summer, several massifs of the Bouches-du-Rhône – along with other departments of the Provence-Alpes-Côte-d’Azur region – had already been prohibited from access to avoid any start of fire. Nine out of 10 fires are of human origin and mainly the result of recklessness, recalled Météo-France.
After a devastating summer of 2022 in terms of forest fires in France, the Météo-France forest weather forecast was launched in early June.
This new map presents the degree of risk at the departmental level by a colour code ranging from green to red (very high) through yellow and orange (high).
It will be published every day during the summer period, at least until the end of September, and is also available on the meteofrance.com website and the Météo-France mobile application.
It will run alongside the beach weather forecast and the marine weather forecast. This type of system is already present in other countries such as Canada, the United States, Spain, and Greece, as reported by lefigaro.fr.
