Health Alert In Spain After Discovery Of High Levels Of ‘Methomyl’ Pesticide In Watermelons From Morocco

24 July 2023

Image of watermelon. Credit: Puttachat Kumkrong/Shutterstock.com

A health alert was issued in Spain after the detection of a high level of an unauthorised pesticide in a batch of watermelons being delivered from Morocco.

In a statement published this Monday, July 24, on its official Twitter account, FACUA-Consumers in Action reported: ‘the detection at border control of a batch of watermelons from Morocco in which a high level of methomyl, an unauthorised pesticide’.

This warning was initially issued by RASFF, the European Rapid Alert System for Food and Feed. It said the watermelons that came from Morocco allegedly contained traces of an insecticide in proportions that exceeded the limits established in Europe.

‘Specifically, in a proportion of 0.38+/-0.19 mg/kg-ppm, when its Maximum Residue Limit (MRL) is established at 0.015 mg/kg-ppm’, explained FACUA.

The incident was classed as ‘serious’

According to the consumer organisation, RASFF qualified the incident as ‘serious’, but does not know the origin from where the affected watermelons were distributed.

Methomyl is a substance that is used as a pesticide and can have serious consequences in some cases. The symptoms of poisoning by this substance are headache, dizziness, nausea, vomiting, excessive sweating, tremors, muscle weakness and blurred vision.

Mixing methomyl with alcohol consumption can impact the central and peripheral nervous system, as well as cause kidney failure.

A bus company in Extremadura was denounced

FACUA is constantly alerting consumers in Spain to incidents that can affect them. It reported today that Líneas Extremeñas de Autobuses SA (LEDA) had been denounced to the General Directorate of Transport of the Junta de Extremadura.

The company had apparently been operating with vehicles in circulation that had various anomalies, including not possessing a license for transporting passengers.

On June 27, one of the buses of the fleet operating on the route between Mérida and Sevilla was immobilised by the Guardia Civil after a routine control.

It was found to have been circulating without the mandatory license to transport passengers, in addition to having significant damage inside.