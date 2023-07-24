Iconic Singer Hospitalised In Latest Health Scare

By John Ensor • 24 July 2023 • 9:40

Shane MacGowan and Bruce Springsreen in May 2023. Credit: shanemacgowanofficial/Instgram.com

The Pogues’ legendary frontman has been treated in hospital since late June for an unknown illness.

Shane MacGowan, the 65-year-old iconic singer of The Pogues was taken to hospital and spent several days in intensive care for an unspecified health issue, according to Dublin Live.

Pogues Frontman Hospitalised

It is believed that the singer-songwriter has been undergoing treatment since late June in a Dublin hospital, although his wife did not give details about Shane’s health issue.

MacGowan is married to 57-year-old Victoria Mary Clarke, who revealed to an Irish news outlet: ‘He is still in hospital but he is doing well and being looked after. I didn’t want to worry people. He is out of the ICU and doing well.’

This is just the latest in a series of health concerns for the Irish Rover singer. It is understood that MacGowan is recovering in hospital after spending several days in an intensive care unit.

As recently as December 2022, MacGowan was admitted to a hospital in London where he was treated for an infection.

Singer Now Has Full-Time Carer

The famous singer of Fairytale Of New York has suffered numerous injuries in the last few years. He fell and broke his pelvis in 2016, and in 2020 he also broke his knee and sustained ligament damage. Shane now has to use a wheelchair and has been assigned a full-time carer

Last month, Victoria gave fans an update when she shared news about her husband in an Instagram post: ‘There has been a lot of turbulence in my life recently and it’s been very emotional and also scary.

‘But this past few days I have noticed that even though there’s a LOT of fear there is also a huge amount of love and support and incredible blessings. I think that our minds can be VERY resistant to change and to having our lives shaken up and rearranged and we need to be very gentle and patient with ourselves…

‘It’s a challenge to stay present with your feelings. Thank you to everyone who has been supporting me and @shanemacgowanofficial.’

Other Pogues bandmates, Phil Chevron and Daryl Hunt sadly passed away, leaving Shane as one of the six remaining original members of the group. Nowadays he is rarely seen in public and keeps in touch with his huge following of faithful fans via social media.