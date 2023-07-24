National Police Announce Human Values Competition

By John Ensor • 24 July 2023 • 20:45

National Police. Credit: Rob Wilson/Shutterstock.com

Today saw the announcement of the new edition of the Spanish Police Foundation’s Journalism and Human Values Awards.

On Monday, July 24, details of the Journalism Awards 2023 were revealed on the official Policia Nacional website.

The Spanish Police Foundation has announced a new edition of the Journalism Awards and the Human Values Award. The deadline for the presentation of entries is August 31. The winner in each of the categories will be awarded €6,000 and a statuette, as well as a diploma in acknowledgement of the award.

The Spanish Police Foundation Journalism Awards 2023 are organised and managed by the Spanish Police Foundation, with the aim of selecting the best works that analyse the work carried out by the National Police in the interests of public safety. Works will be judged based on journalistic quality and diligence as well as the level of circulation achieved.

Three Journalism Categories

Written journalism (newspapers, magazines,) and digital journalism (through websites, blogs/microblogs, social networks).

Audiovisual journalism (television and/or digital platforms that share content via the internet, streaming and social networks).

Radio journalism (radio, including radio pieces and/or podcast episodes).

Entries must have been published between September 1, 2022, and August 31, 2023, both dates inclusive, with participants submitting a maximum of five entries in each of the three categories.

Human Values Award 2023

The Human Values Award 2023, aims to recognise the actions of members of the National Police that best highlight the vocation of service, dedication and sacrifice of officers in their work of protection and assistance to citizens. This applies to officers whether or not they are on duty.

This award is also open to any citizen who has carried out actions of the same nature, in collaboration with the National Police or in aid of one of its members or in defence of public safety.

Any member of the National Police, between August 31, 2022, and August 31, who has stood out for their work in protecting and assisting citizens, or a person from outside the police force who meets the aforementioned requirements, may apply for the award.

Full details of how to apply are via the official Policia Nacional website