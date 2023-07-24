Spain’s Most Handsome Dog Lives In Malaga

By Chris King • 24 July 2023 • 22:11

Image of the three winners of the Exposición Canina Feira Internacional de Galicia Abanca. Credit: Facebook - Exposición Canina Feira Internacional de Galicia Abanca

A giant black poodle from Malaga was proclaimed as champion at the 47th international edition of the Feira Internacional de Galicia Abanca Dog Show.

It was combined with the 106th national event, organised by the Galician Canine Society and held at the Silleda fairgrounds in Pontevedra.

‘Lakeridge Trasnocho Unstoppable’ is owned by Pedro Galíndez who resides in the Andalucian city of Malaga. The dog placed second in Saturday’s 105th national show, but went one better on Sunday, July 23, being crowned Best in Show.

In second place was the golden retriever ‘Make a Wish de Lar de Casanova’, owned by Bernar Carro López and Begoña Carro Varela, from Cedeira in A Coruña.

Another pooch from A Coruña took third place. ‘Zulem Ready to Dream’ is a shiba owned by Mercedes Santiago Pier.

Three winners were chosen in the overall adult category

These three specimens were chosen as the best in the show in the finals of the Adult category. Dogs with the best scores from the other categories – except the two puppy ones – are allowed to participate in this overall category.

In addition, the three best dogs were chosen in the categories Very Puppies, Puppies, Young, Veterans, Spanish Breeds, Couple, and Breeding Group.

More than 400 dogs from different parts of Spain and Portugal participated in the two parallel shows held yesterday. The objective is to find the specimens most similar to the standards of the International Cynological Federation (FCI).

All of the contestants were evaluated by ten judges from both countries and also from Lithuania and Luxembourg, who took into account the morphology, movements, and character of each canine.

More than 800 dogs participated over two days

Added to the one held on Saturday, these two competitions held from yesterday morning to mid-afternoon, brought together more than 800 Spanish and Portuguese dogs of 150 breeds at the Silleda fairgrounds.

The triple event, organised for the fourth consecutive year by the Galician Canine Society, turned the International Fair of Galicia Abanca into a meeting point for canine beauty, as reported by galiciadiario.com.