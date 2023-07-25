Be careful what you say on your social media accounts

By Linda Hall • 25 July 2023 • 12:21

NIGEL FARAGE: Complaints to Coutts and the BBC regarding bank account closure Photo credit: CC/Nigel Farage, Gage Skidmore

A SOCIAL media account is less private than most people might believe, the UK’s Telegraph revealed.

As Ukip founder Nigel Farage discovered when Coutts closed his account with them, the country’s high street banks monitor customers’ social media after incorporating this right in very small print on their privacy policies.

Exclusive Coutts, banker to royals, celebrities and the wealthy, now belongs to NatWest. Thirty-nine per cent publicly-owned following a 2008 bailout, the bank maintained that it closed Brexiteer Farage’s account as his views “do not align with our values.”

A dossier compiled by the bank justified this stance by including examples of his Twitter posts.

Farage also wants an apology from the BBC for unfounded reports that his account was closed for commercial reasons.

These reports appeared the day after its business editor sat next to Dame Alison Rose, NatWest’s chief executive, implying that Rose had passed on details of Farage’s financial situation. He has since lodged a complaint regarding this with the Information Commissioner.

The same Telegraph article revealed that the Treasury is examining t three more banks – Metro Bank,Yorkshire Building Society and American Express – which appear to have closed customers’ accounts owing to their political views.

The Telegraph disclosed that the “specifics” of the cases now under review have not been made public although both Reform UK and the Brexit Party allegedly had difficulties with their Metro Bank accounts.

The Yorkshire Building Society closed the account of Reverend Richard Fothergill days after he complained to bank regarding its Pride month messaging.

Reform UK leader, Richard Tice also told The Telegraph that his American Express account had been suspended for some weeks earlier in the year.

NatWest declined to confirm or deny the Telegraph’s questions regarding its clients’ social media accounts, although a 13-page privacy notice announced that it “may gather” information from Facebook and Twitter. Coutts’ policies are no different.

Lloyds Banking Group, owner of Halifax and Bank of Scotland, ignored the Telegraph’s questions but although small print confirmed that it might collect information from “published media and social networks.”