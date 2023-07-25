Actress Eva Longoria Moves to Spain

By Lisa Zeffertt • 25 July 2023 • 20:43

IMAGE Stephen McCarthy for Web Summit via Sportsfile

ACTRESS Eva Longoria, who is American with Asturian ancestry, has fallen for Spain’s charms and bought a house in Marbella.

Eva Longoria became famous after appearing as Gabrielle Solís in the series, Desperate Housewives in 2004, she has since appeared in many movies and TV shows, including Brooklyn Nine-Nine and General Hospital.

Eva Longoria has ancestral roots in Spain, and she received the Dama del Real Cuerpo de la Nobleza de Asturias (Lady of the Royal Corps of the Nobility of Asturias medal) in 2022, to honour her Asturian roots, who were members of the Oviedo aristocracy.

Her arrival in Spain has been a non-stop whirlwind of parties, charity galas and other commitments. On Monday, July 24, she attended the Global Gift Foundation charity gala at the Meliá Don Pepe Hotel and ended up dancing flamenco on top of a table after dining with local celebrities.

Spain has won Eva Longoria’s heart, and she has always been a regular visitor to Marbella and the Costa del Sol. Before buying her own property, she used to stay at famous hotels in the area such as the Meliá Don Pepe Hotel or Puente Romano, but as she fell in love with Spain, she wanted something she could call her own and is now ready to make Spain her new home.

According to an interview with Vanitatis, she wanted “to buy a house in Marbella because I already feel like I belong to this land; whenever I am with my family, we are happy,”

Since her move, she has also attended the official opening of the Estepona branch of See & Touch, the Marbella company that has specialised in the installation of home cinemas since the 1980s. The company, run by the couple Maite Pueyo and León Naftaniel, will be installing a home cinema on the actress’ own property which she will be refurbishing with her husband, her husband, José Bastón.