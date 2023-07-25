Can a Fugitive Shape the Outcome of the Spanish Elections?

By Catherine McGeer • 25 July 2023 • 17:10

Carles Puigdemont: A Fugitive's Influence - Unravelling the Spanish Electoral Impasse. Image: Shutterstock/ Alexandros Michailidis

THE aftermath of the recent Spanish election has left the nation facing an uncertain political impasse. The unexpected outcome has positioned Carles Puigdemont, the exiled Catalan independence leader, as a potential kingmaker in a hung parliament. As the head of Junts, a pro-independence party, Puigdemont’s decisions may hold the key to forming a government in Spain. This article explores the latest developments surrounding the electoral impasse and the challenges faced by different political factions in securing a majority.

Electoral Impasse and Puigdemont’s Role

The recent election results have created a deadlock, with no single party or bloc securing enough seats to form a majority government. The centre-right People’s Party (PP) and the far-right Vox obtained the most seats, but their combined total falls short of the 176 seats needed for a majority. On the left, the ruling Socialists (PSOE) and far-left Sumar won 153 seats, leaving them in a similar situation.

In this scenario, the exiled Catalan leader, Carles Puigdemont, who heads the Junts party, has emerged as a crucial figure in determining the path forward. While Sanchez’s Socialists have the possibility of securing the support of the left-wing separatist party Esquerra Republicana de Catalunya (ERC), they may also need the backing of Puigdemont’s more hardline Junts. However, Puigdemont’s party has not supported Sanchez in the past four years, making the negotiations challenging.

One day you are decisive in order to form a Spanish government, the next day Spain orders your arrest. https://t.co/7e33rCzd6S — krls.eth / Carles Puigdemont (@KRLS) July 24, 2023

Puigdemont’s Stance and Demands

Having lived in self-imposed exile in Belgium since the failed push for Catalan independence in 2017, Puigdemont remains a staunch advocate for Cataluña’s autonomy. He has signalled a tough stance, stating that Junts would not support Sanchez due to his perceived unreliability. Puigdemont’s party aims for further concessions on independence, such as an amnesty for exiled Catalan politicians and a proper referendum on self-determination.

Challenges in the Negotiation Process

As both left and right blocs vie for the support of smaller regional parties, including those from Cataluña and the Basque Country, securing a viable coalition government has become a challenging task. The potential alliance between PP and Vox is contentious due to Vox’s hardline stance on separatism. The left bloc may have a better chance of securing support from regional parties, but it still faces challenges in reaching a majority.

España necesita estabilidad, centralidad y europeísmo. Nuestro país no puede estar sometido a los independentistas y a un prófugo de la Justicia. Cumpliré con mi deber y trataré de darle a España lo que ha votado en las urnas. pic.twitter.com/1xSUxy64Sh — Alberto Núñez Feijóo (@NunezFeijoo) July 25, 2023





Potential for a Second Election

If neither bloc can garner enough parliamentary support to form a government, a second election becomes a possibility. The narrow margins and the need to build coalitions indicate the difficulties involved in finding a resolution.

The Spanish electoral impasse has put Carles Puigdemont and his Junts party in a pivotal position. As the exiled Catalan leader, Puigdemont’s decisions could shape the formation of the government and impact the nation’s political direction. The negotiation process is expected to be arduous, and Cataluña’s demands for further concessions on independence add complexity to the situation. With both left and right blocs vying for the support of regional parties, the future of Spanish politics hangs in the balance, and the possibility of a second election remains on the horizon.