By Jo Pugh • 25 July 2023 • 13:27

The strike could begin on Thursday, August 1. Credit: Tania Dimas/Pixabay

HOLIDAYMAKERS travelling to Mallorca for their holidays next week might be better off packing towels and sheets before they leave, as launderette workers have threatened to strike from Tuesday, August 1.

The strike is set to commence at 7am, unless a last minute agreement can be reached.

As reported by Diario de Mallorca, the union that represents launderette workers on the Balearic Islands has suggested that they could walk out indefinitely from the start of next month in a dispute over pay and conditions.

So far, they have been offered an increase of around €20 (£17.21) a month, increasing their wages to around €1,103 per month (£949).

A large number of hotels and large chains have outsourced this service to launderettes, and at the height of the season it will be a setback for the many tourists who are due to arrive.

Hotels will be the businesses that are hardest hit, because unions say launderettes will have to provide at least a minimum service to places such as hospitals, where this service is essential.

If the industrial action goes ahead, it could be disastrous for tourism.

There are around 1,500 workers involved in the dispute. The workers have demanded two consecutive days off, night duty remuneration and a 30 minute break during working hours. They are also asking for days off for personal reasons to be included.

The increase offered by employers of launderette staff has been rejected by the workers, considering it insufficient. “Their conditions are quite precarious and the increases that have been put on the table are not up to the negotiations”, explained Jose Luis Garcia, general secretary of the CCOO in the Balearic Islands.

Last year, more than two million tourists visited the Balearic Islands, with British visitors accounting for 26 per cent of this figure.

The unions will meet again on Wednesday, July 26 to try and strike a deal.