It’s Official, Malaga Has the Best Chocolate Ice Cream In Spain

By John Ensor • 25 July 2023 • 15:25

Image of chocolate ice cream. Credit: stu_spivack/Creative Commons Attribution-Share alike 2.0

A nationwide competition to find the best ice cream in the land has officially proclaimed Malaga to be the home of the finest chocolate ice cream

The specialist magazine, Helado Artesano, has given the title of ‘Best chocolate ice cream in the country’ to Caramelo ice cream parlour in Fuengirola, writes La Opinión de Málaga, Tuesday, July 25.

With 40 different flavours to choose from, Fuengirola, ice cream lovers are spoilt for choice. However, one flavour in particular has aroused passions, and captured the curiosity of many, with queues of up to six hours to try it.

Classic flavours such as vanilla, strawberry, nougat or dulce de leche ice creams are some of the most popular during the summer. And despite some of the more unusual options, people just seem to keep coming back to try the chocolate flavour ice cream.

Reportedly, this particular chocolate ice cream never disappoints, whether it’s served with shavings, adding another flavour or in a tub or cone. And for any sceptics out there who think that one chocolate ice cream tastes the same as the next one, the truth is that Malaga officially has the best chocolate ice cream in Spain, specifically in Fuengirola.

The Best In Spain

Helado Artesano, a specialist magazine which judged more than 150 participants from all over Spain, awarded the title ‘Gran Premio Helado Artesano’ to Caramelo.

The Caramelo ice cream parlour is run by an Argentinian with Armenian roots, Matías Kuyumidjian, who opened his business in Calle Miguel Bueno (number 2) in Fuengirola.

After spending years making pastry, Matías decided to train in the technique of artisan ice cream production a mere four years ago.

Secret Chocolate Ice Cream Recipe

Not much is known about the recipe for the best chocolate ice cream, as it remains a well-guarded secret. But it has emerged that the recipe is very new, as Matías created it just seven months ago.

Matías, not only won the top prize for best chocolate flavour, he also came second in the dulce de leche category.

It I also worth noting that Heladería Caramelo not only serves ice cream but also Argentine empanadas, homemade pizzas and a variety of pastries.