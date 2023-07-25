Master Chef’s Greg Wallace Visits Human Meat Factory In Lincolnshire

By John Ensor • 25 July 2023 • 9:54

Image of lab-grown meat. Credit: Kitreel/Shutterstock.com

A documentary entitled The British Miracle Meat saw TV personality Greg Wallace visit a human meat factory.

Viewers were horrified as they watched a programme hosted by Channel 4, which covered the controversial idea of harvesting human meat, writes Metro, Monday, July 24.

Donors Paid For Their Flesh

It seems that the UK’s cost of living crisis knows no bounds as a factory in Lincolnshire called Good Harvest pays human donors to contribute their cells in order to produce meat.

The TV investigation discovered that desperate donors could get ‘£250 for a single buttock, double is £400,’ from the processing plant which said it was about to launch a range of human meat extracted from children under the age of seven.

58-year-old Wallace, who introduced himself as ‘the bald bloke off the telly’, spoke to factory manager Mick Ross, who went on to inform viewers that he had fed his family ‘human steak.’

It was then explained that anything you like from steaks to burgers, sausages can be harvested from ‘thin slices of human tissue’ in a ‘nutrient rix mich’ that causes cells to grow into what they called a cake.

The main point of the programmes was to show how much cheaper ‘human flesh’ is than the animal alternative. One steak can cost as little as 99p, giving hard-up families a chance of survival despite the difficult cost of living crisis many UK families are experiencing.

The documentary went on to explain that thanks to Brexit, and the relaxation of EU laws, the UK now has free reign to ‘harvest people and pay them for their flesh.’

A woman named Gillian, 67, was selling her thigh for £200 and claimed: ‘It would pay for two weeks of energy bills.’

Desperate Times

Of course, the programme was an audacious scam, a mad idea with a sobering message. It was Channel 4’s satirical comment on the state of real families up and down the country who find themselves in dire straits.

The show aimed to highlight how bad will things get before serious action is taken.