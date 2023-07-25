One Dead And Two Injured After Front Wall Of School Collapses In La Rioja City Of Logroño

By Chris King • 25 July 2023 • 18:02
Image of collapse at Adoratrices school in Logroño.
Credit: Twitter@policia
A workman died and two others were injured after the front wall of a school in the La Rioja city of Logroño collapsed.
The incident occurred at around 9:45 am this morning, Tuesday, July 25, at the Adoratrices de Logroño school. The deceased man was trapped under the rubble after an interior wall of the three-story side wing of the courtyard fell down, as confirmed by 112 Emergencies La Rioja.
Two other workers injured when the collapse happened were evacuated alive to the San Pedro Hospital in Logroño. There has been no update regarding the extent of their injuries or their conditions.
All three were carrying out construction work at the educational facility at the time of the incident. No explanation has been given yet as to the cause. A gas leak that appeared as a result of the collapse has since been repaired.
Francisco Iglesias, the Councilor for the Interior of Logroño, explained to the media earlier that the person who was trapped was in an area with difficult access. All efforts were being made to rescue him, ‘hopefully alive’. Rescue teams were using sniffer dogs to locate anybody trapped in the rubble he pointed out.
The councillor indicated that there had been a collapse of the top floor which affected three people who were working in the building at the time, as reported by elmundo.es.
He added that the causes of the event are unknown, but that an investigation had been launched by the National Police to determine the facts surrounding the tragic incident. Logroño City Council has also initiated a file to verify any information related to the relevant licenses for this work.
Ambulances, firefighters, the Local and National Police, SOS Rioja and the Red Cross were all deployed to the location once the alarm was raised. Conrado Escobar, the mayor of Logroño, also visited the site.
Seguimos en #Logroño trabajando por la #seguridad junto al resto de servicios de emergencia tras el derrumbamiento del Colegio Purísima Concepción (Adoratrices)
Por favor, no te acerques a la zona
Grupos de personas o vehículos privados pueden entorpecer la llegada y el trabajo… pic.twitter.com/VsVJS4TUqg
— Policía Nacional (@policia) July 25, 2023
Known locally as Adoratrices, the Purísima Concepción and Santa María Micaela school is located on Calle Juan XXIII. It offers Early Childhood, Primary and Secondary Education, Basic Vocational Training and the middle grades of Hairdressing and Aesthetics.
