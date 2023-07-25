Spanish And Italian Joint Operation To Arrest ‘Extremely Violent Fugitive’

By John Ensor • 25 July 2023 • 18:27

Fugitive under arrest. Credit: Policia Nacional/Twitter.com

A joint collaboration between the police forces of Spain and Italy has seen an extremely violent man now under arrest.

On Monday, July 24, the National Police arrested an extremely violent man in Madrid, who was on the run from Italian authorities wanted in Italy for drug trafficking, writes Policia Nacional.

In a bi-national operation with the Italian Polizia di Stato, officers of the Spanish National Police, acting upon a European Arrest and Extradition Warrant, arrested a dangerous fugitive yesterday in the centre of Madrid, for alleged drug trafficking and money laundering offences.

Police say he is an extremely violent person who had used firearms in the past. His partner has also been arrested and is accused of falsifying documents.

The investigations began in June, when the specialised fugitive search team in Italy, part of the ENFAST network (European Network of Active Fugitive Search Teams), informed the Spanish National Police about two dangerous criminals who had fled the country after a police operation saw 25 people arrested in Italy.

Italian police had dismantled a powerful organisation allegedly dedicated to drug trafficking and money laundering. Its members were extremely violent individuals, who regularly resorted to the use of firearms both to settle accounts with other gangs and to steal drugs from them, a criminal modality known as ‘vuelco.’

Italian investigators discovered that the two fugitives had organised the sale of three kilograms of cocaine in a hotel in the Italian city of Cagliari. During the transaction, the men shot the buyers and seriously wounded them. They then calmly left the hotel after seizing both the drugs and the buyers’ money.

ENFAST investigators learned that one of the men might be hiding in Spain. Locating the man was initially very complicated, as the fugitive was fluent in several languages and used multiple false documents under different nationalities.

After investigations in Alicante, Barcelona and Malaga, there was a breakthrough in mid-July, and he was finally located in a central hotel in Madrid with his partner. Both were using Spanish documents.

Yesterday, National Police arranged an arrest operation around the hotel and waited for the two men to emerge. At around 12 noon they appeared, whereupon the fugitive was approached by five officers, taking extreme security measures due to the violent nature of the subject.

When the officers identified themselves, the fugitive tried to flee, which forced the police to retrain him. The resulting struggle left two of the officers suffering from cuts and bruises as the suspect did not stop struggling and kicking. Even while inside the vehicle the man continued to fight, until he was finally brought to police headquarters.

Among the objects carried by the couple, the agents seized €3,800 in cash, three telephones, a Dominican passport and a Spanish driving licence, both falsified with the fugitive‘s photograph. Both the man and his partner carried high-quality forged documents, the woman was also arrested and charged with forgery of documents.