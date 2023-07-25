By Jo Pugh • 25 July 2023 • 14:56

Firefighters arrive on Tabarca Island, Alicante: Credit: Alicante City Council

FIREFIGHTERS have launched a new daily observation service on the island of Tabarca, adding extra protection for visitors.

A surveillance point has been installed for the first time, with three personnel who travel to the island by boat each day. The new firefighters station, which will remain operational until September, is located in the Tabarca Environmental Education Centre.

By doing this, Tabarca now has the largest amount of security personnel in its history, with a local police unit which operates 24 hours a day, three lifeguards and Guardia Civil officers. During the summer, the island of Tabarca is at its maximum tourist occupancy and receives thousands of visitors.

Local Police officers and firefighters constantly monitor the coastal and rocky areas of the island, the beach and the coastline, and by doing this, accidents or emergencies can be attended to quickly and effectively.

Firefighters will remain on Tabarca each day from 10am to 7.30pm.

They will help to reinforce security and prevent emergencies, aid with rescues and extinguish fires with on-site units.

The councillor for security of Alicante, Julio Calero, welcomed the new service, which came into effect on Tuesday, July 25.

Calero said “It is now possible to be more effective, it guarantees that the island has more means and resources with which to intervene in emergencies with full guarantees, and the thousands of visitors who travel daily to Tabarca can be protected with greater security by our increasing of the response and organisational capacity in conjunction with the Local Police, Guardia Civil and lifeguard services”.

Tabarca is the only inhabited island in the region of Valencia and is located opposite Alicante, 11 nautical miles offshore and near the Santa Pola headland. It is approximately 1,800 metres long and measures around 400 metres across at its widest point. It is the smallest permanently inhabited islet in Spain, with an official population of just 68 people.