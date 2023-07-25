Yellow Warnings Issued In Valencia and Alicante For Imminent Heavy Rainfall Lasting Up To Seven Hours

By Chris King • 25 July 2023 • 19:54

Image of a dark cloudy sky. Credit: Arseniy Shemyakin Photo/Shutterstock.com

THE southern coast of Valencia and the north of Alicante have been issued with yellow weather alerts warning of the imminent arrival of heavy rainfall in the regions.

According to AEMET, the Meteorological Agency, there is a strong probability of locally heavy showers even turning into storms.

As a result, the weather experts have activated warnings to run from 9 pm this evening, Tuesday, July 25, through to 4 am on Wednesday.

A high risk of 30 mm of accumulated rainfall in one hour is contemplated by the meteorologists in regions to the south of Valencia such as La Ribera Alta and Baja, and even some parts of l’Horta Sud.

To the north of Alicante, areas including La Marina Alta and El Comptat are said to be most at risk. However, it could also rain throughout the day, although with less intensity, in Benidorm, Torrevieja, Santa Pola, and Elche.

Tiempo previsto en Península y Baleares desde 25-07-2023 hasta 31-07-2023. Info siempre actualizada en https://t.co/keCWfwv3Ua pic.twitter.com/LpdZtoED5Q — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) July 25, 2023

Wednesday, July 26

After an early morning with showers and storms in the southern half of the Valencian coast, AEMET forecasts a little cloudy or clear sky on Wednesday.

In the rest of the Valencian Community, cloudy intervals can be expected in the morning, tending to slightly cloudy or clear as the day develops.

Minimum temperatures will continue without changes although with decreasing maximums, especially in the interior of Valencia and Alicante.

Winds will be light to moderate from the east, blowing stronger on the coast and in the north of Castellón at dawn, later becoming moderate from the northwest.

Thursday, July 27

Thursday will start with cloudy intervals, without ruling out some weak, scattered and occasional rain in the southern half, tending in general to a little cloudiness.

In the interior of the northern half, cloudiness of daytime evolution is forecast, with the probability of isolated and occasional showers and storms in the afternoon.

Minimum temperatures should rise in the northern third and remain without change in the rest, with rising maximums in Castellón and Valencia, without change in Alicante. Variable light southerly winds will blow with moderate intervals, becoming stronger on the Valencia coast.