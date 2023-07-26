A general election where nobody won and no-one lost

By Linda Hall • 26 July 2023 • 11:00

THE election on July 23 was one of those rare occasions where the winner faces defeat and the loser could still come out on top.

Once 100 per cent of the ballot papers had been counted, 33.05 per cent of the electorate had given 8,091,840 votes to the Partido Popular, providing Alberto Nuñez Feijoo’s party with 136 MPs in the national parliament.

The PSOE and incumbent president Pedro Sanchez scooped 7,760,970 votes – 31.7 per cent of the total – and 122 MPs.

Feijoo was expected to obtain an overall majority once PP seats were added to those of the party’s far-right allies, Vox. This same alliance has already helped the PP to take over more than 100 town and city halls following the May 28 municipal elections.

Instead, Vox with 3,022,744 votes (12.39 per cent), won 33 seats but lost 19 of its existing 52 MPs. This gave the two parties 169 seats instead of the 176 required for an overall majority.

Sanchez knew that he could count on newly-formed Sumar – an alliance of parties further to the left of the PSOE – and had hoped for an overall majority to remain in the Moncloa Palace. Sumar, with 3,014,006 votes (12.31 per cent) won 31 seats, but the parties’ combined 153 seats will not keep him there.

Although the PP was the most-voted party, Feijoo has fewer friends amongst the regionally-powerful nationalist parties whose backing he would require should he attempt to form a government alongside Vox.

Basque nationalist party PNV which shored up the PP in the distant past has already turned Feijoo down, discouraged by the prospect of an alliance including Vox.

In contrast, Sanchez managed to pull off the no-confidence vote against Mariano Rajoy in June 2018 with votes of Unidas Podemos (now in Sumar), PNV, Bildu – once the political arm of now extinct terror group ETA – the centrist Catalan party PdeCat, Esquerra Republicana (ERC), Nueva Canaria and Compromis (also part of Sumar).

Presumably they would help Sanchez in forming another government, as they did once more after the 2019 general elections although this time he will need the collaboration of the ultra-separatist Junts per Catalunya party, created in 2020.

Junts is headed by Carles Puigdemont, self-exiled in Waterloo (Belgium) after a failed Unilateral Declaration of Independence in October 2017. Any help for Sanchez and the PSOE will be forthcoming only in exchange for amnesty for Puigdemont and an independence referendum, Junts has made clear.

Neither are in the offing and PSOE spokeswoman Isabel Rodriguez said on July 25 that the party has no intention of negotiating with Junts “outside the framework of Spain’s Constitution.”

The PSOE is currently in a strong position in Cataluña, as the PSC – the regional version of the party – had 1.1 million votes on July 23, more than the 823,000 obtained by Junts and ERC between them.

Earlier, Junts leader Miriam Nogueras said that they “understood” the July 23 result and would take advantage of the opportunity.

“But we will not make Pedro Sánchez president in exchange for nothing,” she warned.

Meanwhile, Feijoo has stated that he would attempt to form a government in accordance with the wishes of the Spanish people expressed on July 23.

In contrast, incumbent Pedro Sanchez is apparently in no hurry to seek support for a future investiture. This, party sources said, was Feijoo’s responsibility as the most-voted candidate.