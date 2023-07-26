Department of Health Issues Jellyfish Warning

By Catherine McGeer • 26 July 2023 • 13:40

Stay Safe and Sting-Free: Heed the Jellyfish Warning on Murcia's Beaches! Image: canalmarmenor.carm.es

AS the summer months bring soaring temperatures, many of us head to the beaches of the Region of Murcia to cool down. However, this summer has seen an influx of jellyfish along the Costa Cálida with beachgoers reporting high numbers in the Mar Menor. While rare, contact with jellyfish can lead to painful stings and discomfort. The severity of the reaction depends on individual susceptibility and the jellyfish species. In light of this, the Regional Ministry of Health advises against touching jellyfish found on the beaches and provides guidance on managing stings should an accident occur.

Understanding the Risk

The beaches of the Region of Murcia are fortunate to have a limited presence of dangerous jellyfish species. Yet, beachgoers must remain aware that even stranded jellyfish can release venomous stingers upon contact. The most common symptoms of a jellyfish sting include skin stinging, redness, tingling, stinging pain, inflammation, and marks from the jellyfish’s tentacles. In more severe cases, individuals may experience headaches, digestive issues, or spasms several hours after the sting.

🪼 Recuerda que las medusas pueden seguir siendo urticantes en la orilla. 👉🏼 Lava la picadura con agua salada

👉🏼Aplica frío, pero no hielo directo 🔴 La presencia de especies peligrosas no es habitual en nuestras costas https://t.co/DTINbshvnI — Murciasalud (@Murciasalud) July 25, 2023

Reacting to Jellyfish Stings

Upon experiencing a jellyfish sting, it is essential to respond promptly and appropriately to control the discomfort and potential complications. The severity of the reaction can vary based on the individual’s sensitivity and the specific jellyfish species involved.

Seek Medical Attention: If the symptoms are severe, or if there is any concern about the sting’s impact, contact emergency services immediately. Jellyfish stings can cause disorientation, respiratory problems, and even heart issues in rare cases.

Avoid Fresh Water: Resist the temptation to rinse the wound with fresh water, as this may exacerbate the situation. Freshwater can trigger the stinging cells of the jellyfish, leading to more venom release. Instead, use salt water or a saline solution to cleanse the affected area gently.

Remove Tentacle Remnants: Using tweezers, carefully eliminate any remaining tentacle fragments adhering to the skin. Take care not to touch the tentacles directly with your hands to avoid additional stings.

Apply Cold Compress: To help alleviate pain and reduce swelling, apply a cold compress to the affected area for at least 15 minutes. However, avoid placing ice directly on the skin to prevent ice burns.

Prevention is Key

While jellyfish stings can be distressing, practicing preventive measures can significantly reduce the risk of encountering these creatures and the likelihood of getting stung.

Pay Attention to Warning Signs: Keep an eye out for any warning signs or flags posted by beach authorities. They may indicate the presence of jellyfish in the area.

Stay Informed: Before heading to the beach, check local news or online resources for updates on jellyfish sightings or any potential hazards.

Avoid Touching Stranded Jellyfish: If you spot a jellyfish washed ashore, admire it from a safe distance and refrain from touching it.

Jellyfish play a role in the ecosystem as part of the natural balance within the Mar Menor to read more click here.