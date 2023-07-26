By Jo Pugh • 26 July 2023 • 11:45

Francisco Soler announces Elche may lose €5 million. Credit: Elche City Council

FRANCISCO SOLER has indicated that Elche city council may not receive the remains of a €5 million subsidy from the European Union.

This is because the council will not be able to execute all projects budgeted for, up to December 31, 2023.

“It is difficult for them to be carried out due to the management carried out by the previous municipal government, and it is not expected that the funds can be extended to finish the projects, but we will do everything possible to correct it, because our idea is that they all be carried out”, said Soler, the mayor for municipal strategy.

Soler pointed out that the Edusi funds, 50% financed by the EU and Elche City Council, were granted in 2017.

“The previous municipal government had six years to manage this grant of €30 million, of which €15 million is municipal responsibility, however, as of Tuesday, July 25, parts of the 47 contracts and 28 projects have not been awarded or executed”.

The current government will continue working so that all projects are carried out, seeking new financing formulas.

One of them is the pavilion adaptation in the surroundings of the old cemetery. According to Soler, “the tender for the project was in 2020 and the tender for the works in March of this year“.

“It was already known that the project was not going to be able to be carried out, and that this meant a loss of the subsidy. In addition the initial budget of €7 million has exceeded €12 million, an additional cost that the City Council must assume”, said Soler.

Regarding the rest of the projects, the rehabilitation works of the Paseo de Germanias will begin after the summer at a cost of €1.1 million, and a deficit of €900,000 euros is expected.

In the case of the San Anton social centre, the works have already been awarded and will begin in September. In this sense, a deficit of €1 million as expected as it will not be possible to certify even 20 per cent of the project as of December 31.

In addition, there are other energy efficiency projects of €1.5 million that have not yet started work.

“As of December 31, there will be around €10 million unexecuted, a third of the €30 million granted in 2017, this represents a loss of €5 million that the EU would provide, together with the additional cost of €5 million for the pavilion which the city council must cover”, said Soler.