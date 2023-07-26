By Emily Herbertson • 26 July 2023 • 18:42

The Jacksons are Coming to Marbella Credit: Rock Lounge

The year 2019 was a significant time, a pre-lockdown era when musicians freely toured and entertained. One such group, the iconic Jacksons, celebrated their 50th Anniversary by taking Marbella by storm. Now, four years later, they’re back, rocking and thrilling audiences with their distinctive Tamla Motown sound at the Marbella Arena.

The Jacksons, famous for hits like ‘I Want You Back,’ have a special resonance with Marbella audiences. They will be welcomed back to the Marbella Arena on Thursday, July 27th, with their band and some of the best sounds in the history of music.

The Jacksons, who provided the launch pad for Michael Jackson’s legendary solo career, made history with The Victory Tour in 1984, which became the highest-grossing concert series ever staged in the United States. This upcoming concert will feature their high-energy performances of original songs and a number of Michael’s greatest solo hits.

Better Than Ever

This event is more than just a nostalgic trip down memory lane; it’s a fresh showcase for the inspirational Jackson brothers – Jackie, Marlon, and Tito, and their exceptional team of musicians. The concert is organized by Rock Lounge in collaboration with Hard Rock Hotel Marbella, two renowned names in the entertainment world promising an unforgettable experience at the multi-disciplinary Marbella Arena.

Expect iconic hits like ‘ABC,’ ‘Blame It On The Boogie,’ and ‘Can You Feel It?’ to resonate on stage as the Jackson brothers relive the most glorious moments of their musical career. As a bonus, the support act will be Ray Lewis, former lead singer of legendary soul pioneers The Drifters, performing memorable hits like ‘Under the Boardwalk’ and ‘Up on the Roof.’

Imagine dancing under the stars in the old Marbella Bullring, taking in some of the most exciting and memorable music from the past half century. Doors open at 8pm, so arrive early to enjoy a drink and a snack, or plan to visit one of the many top restaurants and bars in the Puerto Banus area.

Get Your Tickets

Tickets for this unforgettable Marbella event in 2023 are now available for purchase on the Marbella Arena website. The venue is large and impressive, with a significant seating capacity, and there may be seats and a small number of private boxes available. If you decide to stay overnight at the Hard Rock Hotel, there may even be some rooms available with a Jacksons discount.



For the best seats and boxes: Call the HOT LINE at +34 711 033 800 NOW

Box Office Schedule for 27/07: 11am to 2pm / 5pm to 10pm





Don’t miss this one chance to enjoy The Jacksons live in concert at the Marbella Arena.