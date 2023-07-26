Spain Faces An Unprecedented Drop In Temperatures As August Approaches

By Chris King • 26 July 2023 • 0:49

WITH two heatwaves already baking the country this Summer, Spain now faces the threat of an unprecedented drop in temperatures as August approaches.

According to the forecast from AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency this Tuesday, July 25, after hitting really unforeseen values ​​of up to 45º in Catalonia, the country is now going to witness a never-before-seen drop in temperatures.

The experts tweeted yesterday: ‘This Monday, temperatures drop in almost the entire country, except in the Mediterranean. There, it could even exceed 40ºC in cities like Valencia. The first days of the week will be cool in the northern half; later, they will tighten the heat a little more’.

A few days before the start of August – the hottest period of the year – and following the intensity of an unprecedented heatwave in the Mediterranean, what is being predicted by the weather experts is actually surreal.

Historic temperature drops are predicted

Historic drops in temperatures across the whole territory are likely to occur AEMET warn. ‘Despite the thermal drop, this Monday and Tuesday the risk of very high or extreme #fires will continue in large areas of the country. Therefore: caution! Something that has a lot to do with the phenomenon that we are going to experience’, they wrote.

Dry storms could arrive, which together with strong winds can help to create a perfect breeding ground for fires. Temperatures could begin to drop in some parts of the country as early as this Tuesday.

Values ​​could fall by more than 10ºC

In some regions, values ​​could fall by more than 10ºC, causing some mornings to be cool. It is unusual to be worrying about extreme drops in temperature when the hottest month of the year is just around the corner.

Meteo Madrid tweeted this morning: ‘ Are the temperatures with which we woke up today in the Community of #Madrid colder than normal? Absolutely yes. In the mountains, they have risen below 15°C. The point of #Navacerrada has marked a minimum of 6°C. Tomorrow, colder in the early hours. Map: @AEMET_Esp¡.

