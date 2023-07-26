Which is the Cleanest City in Spain?

By Lisa Zeffertt • 26 July 2023 • 8:42

IMAGE - Oviedo City Council

OCU, the Organisation of Consumers and Users in Spain, carried out a survey about the cleanliness of streets, city squares and gardens and the results are in, the cleanest city in Spain is Oviedo, Asturias.

Cleanliness in a city has an important impact, improving both the quality and perception of the city itself. Overall, the results in Spain are not good. OCU carried out a survey of 6,863 inhabitants in 69 cities in Spain, and the general satisfaction rating is not even 50 per cent in every one out of three cities.

According to Spaniards, Oviedo ranked highly, scoring 86 points out of 100. The capital of Asturias only invests €68 per citizen for cleaning costs. Bilbao and Vigo come in second and third place.

The cities that ranked worst in the survey were those on the Mediterranean coast, where large tourist influx results in lower levels of general cleanliness. Among the cities ranked lowest in the survey are: Palma, Alicante and Seville, San Sebastián de los Reyes, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Barcelona and Madrid.

These results for the 2022 study do not differ much from those of 2019, which reflected the negative public opinion in many Spanish cities on the state of their city streets.

The worst evaluations are usually about dog droppings on pavements, the rubbish around bins and containers, the presence of graffiti and the lack of general cleanliness in the outskirts.

However, greater investment in cleaning the streets does not necessarily mean a higher quality of service. Pamplona and Albacete come behind Vigo in the cleaning ranking, only allocating around €46 per year per resident. This is almost half the spending of Madrid, Barcelona or Seville, around €80 per resident annually.

One of the biggest impacts, according to the study, is the higher frequency of sweeping, which is more economical than using street cleaning machines. As a result, the OCU appeals to local governments to increase the frequency when streets are swept and washed down and to effect greater control of dog droppings.