Dutch Tourist Dies After Being Crushed By His Rental Vehicle In Torremolinos

By Chris King • 27 July 2023 • 23:29

Image of a National Police officer in Spain. Credit: PP Photos/Shutterstock.com

A 36-year-old man died in the Costa del Sol resort of Torremolinos on Wednesday, July 26, after being crushed by his own vehicle in a car park.

The deceased man was revealed by malagahoy.es to have been a Dutch tourist who was spending the day in the La Carihuela area with his family and friends.

According to witness reports given to the news outlet, the victim was outside his car at the time of the incident. It is suspected that he had not put the automatic car into parking mode and it rolled forward unexpectedly, trapping him against a fence.

The deceased was on holiday on the Costa del Sol

He was on holiday at the time of the accident, staying in a villa in the municipality of Ojén with his wife and their two children.

They had reportedly travelled to La Carihuela to visit some friends. These friends were with him and his family when the accident occurred at around 4:30 pm on the top floor of the multi-storey car park in Calle Los Nidos.

One of the victim’s friends called the 112 emergency number

The same witness sources informed the news outlet that one of the friends immediately alerted the 112 Andalucian Emergency Services.

Located next to the parking lot where the individual was run over is the Hotel Amaragua. The person in charge of this establishment told the newspaper that they went to assist the victim’s family when they realised what had happened.

‘An ambulance arrived, but we couldn’t do anything’, they explained, adding that the medical personnel could not do anything to help the man and finally certified his death at the scene.

Workmen attended the location today to repair the damage caused by the impact of the vehicle with the fence. Meanwhile, an investigation was launched by the National Police to determine the full facts surrounding the tragic accident.