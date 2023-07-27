Dutch Tourist Dies After Being Crushed By His Rental Vehicle In Torremolinos

By Chris King • 27 July 2023 • 23:29
Image of a National Police officer in Spain.
Credit: PP Photos/Shutterstock.com
A 36-year-old man died in the Costa del Sol resort of Torremolinos on Wednesday, July 26, after being crushed by his own vehicle in a car park.
The deceased man was revealed by malagahoy.es to have been a Dutch tourist who was spending the day in the La Carihuela area with his family and friends.
According to witness reports given to the news outlet, the victim was outside his car at the time of the incident. It is suspected that he had not put the automatic car into parking mode and it rolled forward unexpectedly, trapping him against a fence.
He was on holiday at the time of the accident, staying in a villa in the municipality of Ojén with his wife and their two children.
They had reportedly travelled to La Carihuela to visit some friends. These friends were with him and his family when the accident occurred at around 4:30 pm on the top floor of the multi-storey car park in Calle Los Nidos.
The same witness sources informed the news outlet that one of the friends immediately alerted the 112 Andalucian Emergency Services.
Located next to the parking lot where the individual was run over is the Hotel Amaragua. The person in charge of this establishment told the newspaper that they went to assist the victim’s family when they realised what had happened.
‘An ambulance arrived, but we couldn’t do anything’, they explained, adding that the medical personnel could not do anything to help the man and finally certified his death at the scene.
Workmen attended the location today to repair the damage caused by the impact of the vehicle with the fence. Meanwhile, an investigation was launched by the National Police to determine the full facts surrounding the tragic accident.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.