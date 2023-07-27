Malaga’s Employment Rate Soars

By John Ensor • 27 July 2023 • 10:39

Malaga's Employment Figures. Credit: Fizkes/Shutterstock.com

Malaga has the lowest unemployment rate in the last 15 years and sets a record for the number of employed and active workers.

The unemployment rate in the province is 15.8 per cent in the second quarter, almost two points lower than a year ago, and there are 20,000 fewer unemployed than in March, writes El Español de Málaga, Thursday, July 27.

On Thursday, July 27 the Labour Force Survey (EPA) published statistics which show healthy growth in the labour market in Malaga. The unemployment rate is at its lowest level in 15 years and the number of employed has set a new all-time record.

Malaga ended the second quarter of the year with an unemployment rate of 15.8 per cent, which represents its lowest level since the first quarter of 2008, when the first symptoms of the financial crisis began to be felt, which led to a major economic and employment breakdown in Malaga and the rest of the world.

In the summer of 2022, the unemployment rate was 15.89 per cent, so if the upward trend continues, it is possible to imagine that the next EPA, which will be published at the end of October with data from the third quarter, could see the percentage lowered even further.

Malaga has the second lowest unemployment rate in Andalusia – the first is Huelva with 15.28 per cent, however, it has not yet closed the gap with the national average unemployment rate, which in the second quarter of the year stood at 11.6 per cent. Therefore, despite the good performance of the labour market in Malaga, the longed-for parity with the rest of Spain has yet to happen.

It should also be noted that the unemployment rate does not affect men and women equally. For men, it is 12.1 per cent in the province of Malaga and for women, it is seven points higher, at 19.8 per cent.

Month after month, Malaga is seeing the number of people registered with Social Security rising, which is at an all-time high. This is also reflected in this EPA, which registers a new record number of employed people, up to 717,500. Never before has Malaga exceeded 700,000 employed in an EPA.

Another aspect to highlight is the active population, people over the age of 16 who are able and willing to work. Malaga is a province that attracts many people, both nationals and foreigners, and this is reflected in the active population, which is also at record levels with 852,400 people, almost 12,000 more than in March.