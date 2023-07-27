Portuguese Man Arrested In Gandia For Stealing A Luxury Yacht Worth €1.5m From Valencia

By Chris King • 27 July 2023 • 17:44
Policia Nacional vehicle.
Credit: P P Photos/Shutterstock.com.
A man was arrested by National Police officers in the Valencian port of Gandia suspected of stealing a yacht valued at around €1.5 million.
The 34-year-old Portuguese male allegedly stole the vessel one month ago from another port in Valencia. He was also charged with the possession of forged documents and of being the alleged perpetrator of a house robbery in the Alicante town of Santa Pola.
An investigation had been launched after police officers observed a boat moored in Gandia that fitted the description of one that had been reported stolen last month from the Port of Valencia.
They quickly established that the boat had been docked temporarily in Gandia for several days. The person who rented the space in the marina was subsequently identified. He claimed to be the boat’s legitimate owner after purchasing it a few months earlier.
A further study of the man’s claim resulted in the police discovering that the Portuguese had in fact been hired to carry out maintenance work on the luxury yacht.
After allegedly falsifying the boat’s documentation, and changing its flag, name and registration number, he was able to use the keys he had in his possession to remove the vessel from the Port of Valencia and sail it to Gandia.
It was then discovered that the suspect had been attempting to sell the craft to a possible client after advertising it on a boat sales medium.
Given these facts, the man was arrested as the alleged perpetrator of the crimes of boat theft and documentary falsification. The yacht was confiscated along with a jet ski, an inflatable boat, three navigation stations and two transponders. They were subsequently returned to their legitimate owner.
Following further investigations, after being fully identified, he was also arrested as the alleged perpetrator of a crime of robbery conducted in the Alicante town of Santa Pola, according to lasprovincias.es this Thursday, July 27.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
