‘Viajeros Cuatro’ Film in Murcia

By Catherine McGeer • 27 July 2023 • 17:44

Travel show discovers the wonders of the Region de Murcia Image: Shutterstock/ photorealitydrone21

THE Region of Murcia was the focus of the popular travel programme ‘Viajeros Cuatro.’ This TV show is broadcast mainly on the Spanish channel Cuatro. Hosted by Kika Frutos, the show took its audience on a journey to various destinations across the region. From collaborating with local explorers like María Jesús Peñas and Mireia Ruiz Manresa, the programme delved into some of the most remarkable places that the region has to offer.

Murcia city was a focal point of the exploration. The grand Cathedral of Santa María, a 14th-century architectural masterpiece, left viewers in awe with its towering structure. The vibrant Plaza de Las Flores and the mouthwatering local dishes, such as the ‘marinera’ and ‘paparajote’, were also showcased. To complete the Murcian experience, a visit to the Mercado de Verónicas and a relaxing boat trip on the Segura River were on the itinerary.

One of the show’s highlights was the Mahoya desert in Abanilla, an enchanting place to witness a mesmerising sunset. Nearby, the Almadenes Canyon, nestled between Cieza and Calasparra, offered the chance to explore caves adorned with ancient cave paintings. For diving enthusiasts, Cabo de Palos proved to be a paradise with its mysterious underwater world and captivating views from the Cabo de Palos lighthouse.

The historical city of Cartagena was also included with its rich heritage, including its well-preserved Roman Theatre, a testament to the region’s historical significance. The modernist-era streets and the inviting Calblanque beach added to the city’s allure.

The programme also delved into the lesser-explored inland areas of the Region of Murcia. The Tibetan bridge in Ojós, though seemingly precarious, was assuredly safe and led to spectacular views. Delicious traditional bizcochos borrachos (sponge cakes) were savoured, and the Archena thermal baths offered a relaxing retreat.

Emphasising the vibrant nightlife and partying spirit of the region, ‘Viajeros Cuatro’ took the audience to some popular spots in Murcia, including the Mercado de Correos, renowned for its ‘tardeo’ culture – an afternoon and early evening party tradition. The Odiseo leisure centre, with its live performances, culinary delights, and a large flying pool, provided a thrilling ending to the adventure-filled journey.

