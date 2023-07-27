Vote Aims to Settle UKs Regional Differences

By John Ensor • 27 July 2023 • 18:00

Is it dinner or tea? Which is better: Rugby Union or Rugby League? And what on earth is Sconegate?

These are just some of the burning issues that get Britons into a lather. A study commissioned by the managing director of Megabus, Mark Venables, to celebrate 20 years of bringing people together, also highlighted the differences of opinion up and down the UK.

A survey of 2,000 people was intended to set the records straight, but in reality, it just added more fuel to the debate.

Sconegate

One might think that this relates to the pronunciation of ‘scone’ (scone or skon), but it actually revolves around the age-old debate of ‘jam or cream first.’

The study revealed that there was a clear winner. 33 per cent of those polled said they preferred a scone with jam first, the Cornwall way. A mere 18 per cent, however, said that the correct way was clotted cream first with a topping of jam, known as the Devonshire version.

Other Hot Topics

Other regional differences included whether an evening meal should be called ‘dinner’ or ‘tea’.

The subject of music too raised a few hackles, with a question about Britain’s ‘home of music.’ The matter was settled with Liverpool in first place followed by Manchester and London.

Celebrating The UK’s Diversity

Megabus chief, Mark Venables commented: ‘We have spent the last 20 years bringing people from all over Britain closer together. But we know there are lots of regional differences that shape our nation.

‘While we all have our personal preferences on how best to enjoy a scone, or what to top our chips with, we’re excited to bring some of the rival regions across our network together.

‘We look forward to welcoming everyone travelling with us to come together and celebrate the diversity across the nation.’

Regional Differences

There were many different suggestions as to what was the proper name for a small round bread loaf. ‘Bap’ ranked highly for those living in the South East with, while ‘roll’ was the most common term of phrase for the Scots. However, East Midlanders prefer to use the word ‘cob,’ but for people in the North East ‘barm’ is the most popular term. Other suggestions included, bread bun, bread cake and even tea cake.

Among other issues were, ketchup vs brown sauce and rugby union versus rugby league, English Breakfast or Earl Grey tea.

And if anyone was wondering where to find the best curry in the UK, the survey said Birmingham is the ‘curry capital’ with 24 per cent, followed by Bradford, 11 per cent and Manchester with 10 per cent.