Vox’s Failure Halts the Rise of the Ultra-Right in the EU

By Catherine McGeer • 27 July 2023 • 13:01

Vox's electoral setback in Spain disrupts the rise of far-right forces in the EU. Image: Twitter/@vox_es

THE recent Spanish elections have caused a significant shift in the political landscape, impacting the rise of ultra-conservative and Eurosceptic forces in the European Union (EU). The electoral setback for Vox, a far-right party in Spain, and its failure to form a coalition government with the centre-right People’s Party (PP) have disrupted the plans of the European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR) group, aiming to challenge the traditional dominance of the European People’s Party (EPP) and Social Democrats.

Vox’s Ambitions and the ECR’s Strategy

The ECR, led by Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, had been seeking to establish itself as a fundamental axis of European politics. Together with Poland’s Freedom and Justice party, and Spain’s Vox, the ECR aspired to become a powerful force in the EU, challenging the dominance of the EPP and breaking the historic understanding between the EPP and Social Democrats. Their objective was to become indispensable in Brussels, influencing the distribution of power and shaping the EU agenda.





The Potential Impact of Vox’s Rise in Spain

Had Vox entered the government in Spain, it would have provided considerable strength to the ultra-right offensive in Europe. The party’s involvement could have positioned the ECR as the third most voted force in the European Parliament elections of 2024, potentially altering the balance of power in Brussels. Spain’s inclusion in the ECR group would have allowed ultra-nationalist forces to reach up to 35% of the vote in the Council of the EU, giving them the ability to block initiatives of the European Commission if necessary.

The Turning Point and the Progressive Electorate

However, the Spanish elections held on July 23 (23-J) marked a turning point. Vox’s electoral failure and the mobilisation of the progressive electorate disrupted the plans of forming a coalition government with PP. As a result, the threat of the ultra-right gaining significant power in the EU has dissipated, at least for the time being.

Alberto Núñez Feijóo’s Mistake and Lessons for Europe

The leader of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, made a risky move by approaching Vox for potential support rather than seeking alliances with other parties. This strategic mistake should serve as a warning to his European counterparts, particularly the leader of the EPP, Manfred Weber, who has been advocating for closer ties with the ECR. Aligning with ultra-right parties could jeopardise the Christian Democrat and Social Democrat tandem that has been instrumental in advancing European integration.

The Spanish Context and the Impact on Europe

Vox’s support was largely fuelled by the Cataluña region’s secessionist fervour in 2017. Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez managed to defuse the issue during his tenure, but this also led to a political price among voters who were angered by the Catalan situation. Nevertheless, the Catalan issue remains a critical factor in Spanish politics and may continue to shape the country’s future governments.