By Jo Pugh • 28 July 2023 • 14:35

Visitors are encouraged to visit Alicante food markets. Credit: Alicante City Council.

THE Babel, Benalúa, Central and Carolinas markets of Alicante have introduced a new gastronomic route.

The ‘real foodie‘ campaign encourages visitors to taste fresh local produce, seafood, quality tapas, traditional and Japanese or Mexican food.

Alicante city council stated on Friday, July 28, that in recent months that the variety on offer has increased with the opening of new restaurants and bars.

“We positively value the resurgence of municipal markets, that in recent years have evolved and experienced a very important process of adaptation and change”.

“They are currently experiencing their best times, with an increase of sales and opening of new positions”, said the councillor for markets and commerce, Lidia López.

The culture of ‘real foodie’ has helped to open new gastronomic spaces in the markets, and for the stalls to co-exist more successfully with the new bars and restaurants, differentiating themselves by their fresh daily produce.

Tourism is expanding, and this is accompanied by an increase in visitor numbers that the four Alicante Markets are seeing.

There is a growing variety and more and more people come, not only to make purchases, but also to have tapas or stay to eat”, said the president of the association of market merchants, Paco Alemañ.

Lidia López expressed her satisfaction with “the success of the new openings, which is the result of the work carried out over the years by the city council, and the active policy to revitalise and encourage purchases with campaigns and trade vouchers”.

“These manage to generate more employment by adding value to the markets, as well as with a comprehensive budget of €3 million which has modernised and improved them”, she said.

The number of stalls are increasing, and the Markets are almost fully occupied.

The city council has managed to open a total of 55 new commercial units in Carolinas, Central, Benalúa and Babel.

In the Central Market, new establishments have opened in recent months such as ‘La Kazurra’ which offers the ‘Open Kitchen’ of chef Ana.

All the establishments of the markets are dedicated to the gastronomic route, for example, the sausages of the ‘Barra Central’, croquettes and artisanal smoked products.

‘Katana’, with its Japanese tuna and anchovy dishes, the recently opened Mexican restaurant ‘Los Poblanos’ with its nachos and tapas, or ‘Pita or Plate’ that offers innovation and traditional food are a few of the latest additions to the route.