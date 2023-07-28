Business and Finance roundup for Spain and the UK

By Linda Hall • 28 July 2023 • 9:10

RECYCLING: Scheme obliging package manufacturers to cover cost of recycling put back until October 2025 Photo credit: Pixabay/EKM-Mittelsachsen

Package deal



A UK government scheme obliging packaging manufacturers to meet the cost of recycling their products has been deferred from October 2024 to 2025.

The decision was the result of wide-ranging talks with the industry and taking into account consumers and businesses’ problems in the current economic context, environment minister Rebecca Pow explained.

The additional year will be used to discuss the scheme’s design with industry, reducing the cost of implementing Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) wherever possible.

“Producers are already beginning to use less packaging and adopt easier-to-recycle formats,” Pow said.

“We expect this to continue, ensuring that costs are not passed onto households later on.”

Tougher measures call NEW government procedures targeting promoters of tax avoidance schemes fall short, recruitment experts maintained.

“Holding responsible the directors of companies involved in promoting tax avoidance is something we called for and welcome,” Tania Bowers, Global Policy Director at the Association of Professional Staffing Companies (APSCo), said.

But businesses knowingly involved in fraud were unlikely to be swayed by additional criminal charges. Instead, their access to recruitment should be cut off, Bowers suggested.

“Complete transparency is required to ensure that no firm inadvertently partners with a non-compliant business or promoter of tax avoidance scheme due to lack of information,” she added.

Moving up THE International Monetary Fund (IMF) increased its growth outlook for Spain to 2.5 per cent.

This is one percentage point above the IMF’s original prediction and half a percentage point above the Spanish government’s own forecast.

“In general, instability is never good for the economy,” the IMF’s chief economist Pierre Gourinchas said on July 25.

“I believe that we need to wait and see how the process ends and where Spain’s population wants to go with the results of these elections,” Gourinchas said in reference to the July 23 poll.

Keeping shipyards afloat THE UK government plans to boost sales of British-made ships with £500 million (€583.46 million) in credit guarantees.

The Department of Trade will assist borrowers who wish to buy UK-built vessels in a bid to boost Britain’s languishing yards.

Shipbuilders working for the defence sector are helped by longstanding orders from the Royal Navy, but the civilian industry has a hard time competing with cheaper yards overseas, including Spain.

Companies in the running to profit from the new scheme include Harland & Wolff, a name forever associated with the Belfast shipyard where the Titanic was built, and Cammell Laird, which produced the €200 million (€233.3 million) polar research vessel that a public poll wanted to call Boaty McBoatface. Wight Shipyard, which builds the Thames Clipper river buses, could also benefit.

Superstar Stellantis STELLANTIS reported record-breaking first-half earnings of €10.92 billion, a 37 per cent increase on 2022.

With a €98.37 billion turnover, the global group attributed its success to increased demand and stabilised supply chains, although earnings benefited from higher vehicle prices, chief financial officer Natalie Knight said.

The group, the world’s third most-important vehicle manufacturer which owns Peugeot, Fiat and Jeep, produces approximately 850,000 cars annually in Vigo, Zaragoza and Madrid.

Chief executive Carlos Tavares described the first six months of 2023 as “impressive” but admitted that Stellantis would have to cut costs to maintain profitability owing to increased price competition.