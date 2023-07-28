By Jo Pugh • 28 July 2023 • 13:08

Amy Pieters, pictured before her cycling accident in Spain. Credit: AmyPieters.nl

SD WORX, the cycling team of Dutch Amy Pieters, released an update on her progress on Wednesday, July 26.

Pieters crashed on a training ride in Jalon, Spain in December 2021, sustaining multiple injuries and suffering severe brain damage. She was placed in an induced coma until April 2022.

SD Worx stated that for Amy, a sense of day and time is difficult.

“She still cannot talk, which does not make it easy to explain things to her. Her memory is very short and it is sometimes painful to realise that what Amy sees and experiences is only short-lived”.

The team stated that from Amy’s point of view, it may be luck that she does not consciously know what happened to her.

SD Worx stated that Amy doesn’t seem to realise what she is missing and cannot do anymore.

“The amazement that she shows the team is tough for us. She lives uninhibitedly in the present. Amy also struggles to realise where she is, where to go or which direction to choose”, stated SD Worx on Amy’s website.

Amy needs help 24/7 and is not yet able to do anything independently.

When Pieters was nineteen, she got a chance to cycle with the professionals.

She rode for the teams Argos-Shimano, Liv-Plantur and Wiggle High5.

Since 2017, she became part of the foundation of one of the strongest teams in the peloton, Team SD Worx.

In addition to the European Championships on the road in Alkmaar The Netherlands, her honours list includes races such as the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, the Ronde van Drenthe and the Healthy Ageing Tour.

She finished second place in the Tour of Flanders.

On the track, she has won countless Dutch titles. With team mate Kirsten Wild she became world champion in the couples race three times.

The team has a crowdfunding page on AmyPieters.nl to help with her rehabilitation.