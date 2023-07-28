By Jo Pugh • 28 July 2023 • 10:00

Luxury Mallorca restaurants are experiencing less reservations. Credit: Ira Lee Nesbitt, Pixabay

RESERVATIONS for luxury restaurants in Mallorca have fallen by an average of 5 per cent this summer, compared to 2022.

This was confirmed to Ultima Hora by the president of Mallorca CAEB Restaurant Association, Alfonso Robledo – and in the specific case of Palma – the president of the Hotel Association of Palma and Cala Mayor (ASPHAMA), Javier Vich.

However, the occupancy of these establishments continues to be high, at around 70 per cent, and some still have a waiting list, said Ultima Hora on Thursday, July 27.

Vich explained that one of the reasons for this decline is the uncertainty that the German market is presenting, as “its GDP (Gross Domestic Product) is stagnant” and is having an impact on the behaviour of its citizens.

In addition, he added that last year, being the first post-pandemic summer, there was more demand and the desire to spend money on things that could not be done during the health crisis.

Robledo said that the areas of Mallorca in which reservations in high-end catering establishments are falling the most are Andratx, Puerto Portals, Soller and Port Adriano.

Robledo also said that turnover has been reduced by around 8 per cent. In the case of reservations, it is once again at levels prior to the health crisis. “Last year dining out was a rampant expense, bottles of champagne, etc. Now it is back to normal”, he stated.

Javier Vich of the Hotel Association of Palma and Cala Mayor said that the clients of these restaurants are mainly foreigners, both tourists and residents.

Most come from Germany, Austria, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States.

However, he did say that there are also Mallorcans, who tend to be very loyal to these establishments, as well as Spanish tourists.

The average cost of these establishments ranges between €80 and €140 euros per person.