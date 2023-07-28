Yellow Warnings Issued In Valencia and Alicante For Imminent Heavy Rainfall Lasting Up To Seven Hours Close
Trending:

Fine Dining Reservations Drop In Popularity

By Jo Pugh • 28 July 2023 • 10:00

A waiter in a luxury restaurant in Mallorca

Luxury Mallorca restaurants are experiencing less reservations. Credit: Ira Lee Nesbitt, Pixabay

RESERVATIONS for luxury restaurants in Mallorca have fallen by an average of 5 per cent this summer, compared to 2022.

This was confirmed to Ultima Hora by the president of Mallorca CAEB Restaurant Association, Alfonso Robledo – and in the specific case of Palma – the president of the Hotel Association of Palma and Cala Mayor (ASPHAMA), Javier Vich.

However, the occupancy of these establishments continues to be high, at around 70 per cent, and some still have a waiting list, said Ultima Hora on Thursday, July 27.

Vich explained that one of the reasons for this decline is the uncertainty that the German market is presenting, as “its GDP (Gross Domestic Product) is stagnant” and is having an impact on the behaviour of its citizens.

In addition, he added that last year, being the first post-pandemic summer, there was more demand and the desire to spend money on things that could not be done during the health crisis.

Robledo said that the areas of Mallorca in which reservations in high-end catering establishments are falling the most are Andratx, Puerto Portals, Soller and Port Adriano.

A boat moored by Andratx Port in Mallorca
Andratx has also seen a drop in reservations. Credit: Medienservice, Pixabay

Robledo also said that turnover has been reduced by around 8 per cent. In the case of reservations, it is once again at levels prior to the health crisis. “Last year dining out was a rampant expense, bottles of champagne, etc. Now it is back to normal”, he stated.

Javier Vich of the Hotel Association of Palma and Cala Mayor said that the clients of these restaurants are mainly foreigners, both tourists and residents.

Most come from Germany, Austria, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States.

However, he did say that there are also Mallorcans, who tend to be very loyal to these establishments, as well as Spanish tourists.

The average cost  of these establishments ranges between €80 and €140 euros per person.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Transfer News Centre banner
Written by

Jo Pugh

Jo Pugh is a journalist based in the Costa Blanca North. Originally from London, she has been involved in journalism and photography for 20 years. She has lived in Spain for 12 years, and is a dedicated and passionate writer.

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Continue Reading