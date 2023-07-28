Innovative Cystic Fibrosis Drug Use Extended To Children Aged 6 To 11 In Portugal

By Chris King • 28 July 2023 • 21:13

Image of various medications. Credit: SharonDawn/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0

INNOVATIVE drugs used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis have been approved for use in children between 6 and 11 years old in Portugal.

Infarmed has extended the use of the medicines Kaftrio and Kalydeco for the treatment of cystic fibrosis in the National Health Service, the Medicines and Health Products Authority confirmed this Friday, July 28. Previously, their use was authorised only for the treatment of those aged 12 years or older.

According to Infarmed, public funding was approved for the use – in combination – of both drugs in cases of children between 6 and 11 years: ‘who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene (CFTR)’.

The Medicines Authority also said that Kaftrio should only be prescribed by health professionals with experience in the treatment of cystic fibrosis.

It added that if the patient’s genotype is unknown, then: “an accurate and validated genotyping method should be carried out to confirm the presence of at least one F508del mutation’.

Cystic fibrosis is a rare genetic disease that affects around 400 people in Portugal. It causes deterioration of lung function, bronchopulmonary infections, and malnutrition, which eventually leads to the death of the patient.

Constança Bradell exposed her situation in social media posts

In March 2021, a young girl called Constança Bradell exposed her fight against the disease on social media. She complained at the time about the delay in approving Kaftrio in Portugal.

Following her posts, Infarmed clarified that access to that innovative medicine was already possible since November 2020 through a Special Use Authorization (AUE) submitted by a hospital of the National Health Service. Sadly, the young woman ended up dying aged 24, in July 2021.

Later, in December 2021, dozens of patients with cystic fibrosis reiterated their appeal to Infarmed for faster access to this medicine. At the time, it had already been approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the European Commission.

In March 2022, the Medicines and Health Products Authority extended its use to a larger number of patients and, at the time, estimated an increase from 140 to around 215 patients who were eligible for this therapy in Portugal, as reported by cmjornal.pt.