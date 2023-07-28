By Jo Pugh • 28 July 2023 • 9:30

Javea town hall announced severe financial difficulties. Credit: Javea Town Hall

The three parties that make up the new municipal government of Javea released a statement on Thursday, July, 27, indicating that the town is in severe financial trouble.

The statement, announced on the town hall website, can be read in full below.

“We proceed to communicate the administrative and economic situation in which Javea council finds itself.

Upon our arrival, we took over the government, whose municipal coffers are at a minimum, with an extended 2022 budget.

The items from the 2023 budget are exhausted and the 2022 budget has not yet been settled”.

This has the consequence that the remaining funding has been blocked.

“The council is prevented from having a remainder of more than €50 million to manage the administration and cover the daily needs of the municipality.

Being inexcusable for the administration not to comply on time with municipal suppliers, the harsh decision has been made to adjust municipal contracts to the existing budget allocation.

This municipal government has promised to carry out a real government program that covers the needs of the neighbourhood and, of course, finalise what was committed by the previous municipal government so as not to leave the efforts halfway.

For this reason, the programming of activities planned by the previous government, which were only announced and lacked the corresponding administrative procedure and budget allocation, are cancelled or postponed.

It is our duty and responsibility to guarantee the operation of municipal services and until this economic and fiscal situation is repaired, only those activities that comply with the procedures to be carried out, will be carried out”.

Given these circumstances, difficult, but correct decisions will be made.

“As the settlement of the 2022 budget has been delayed since March, this may affect the future settlement of the 2023 budget, and at the same time, the current economic situation may continue until next year.

Given this, we are going to put all our efforts to comply as much as possible with what we have promised.

The three parties of the government have set to work to correct this problem that has arisen as soon as possible, which has the council in a current technical knockout”.

The town hall has not yet said exactly what the rebound effects of losing a huge amount of funding will be, nor the amount involved.

On June 15, 2023, Jose Chulvi (PSOE), the previous mayor of Javea, was quoted as saying “We leave them a magnificent economic inheritance” on Cadenaser.com.