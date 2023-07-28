More Than Half Of The Freshwater Fish Species In Portuguese Rivers Are Endangered

By Chris King • 28 July 2023 • 1:39

Image of Atlantic salmon. Credit: Timothy Knepp/U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Public Domain

MORE than half of the freshwater fish species in Portugal’s rivers are threatened with extinction.

This information was revealed in the ‘Red Book of Freshwater and Diadromous Fishes’ that was presented in Lisbon this Thursday, July 27, six of them are critically endangered.

The study looked at 43 species of fish, 32 of which are resident and 10 that are migratory. It also sadly confirmed the extinction of the sturgeon in Portugal.

According to the results of the project – which was coordinated by the Faculty of Sciences of the University of Lisbon – there are six species that deserve the greatest concern as they are ‘critically endangered’.

In this group are the lamprey, the lamprey of the sado, and the western ruivaco. The group is joined by three migratory fish, the Atlantic salmon, the sea trout and river lampreys.

Another 15 species of fish are endangered

Another 15 fish are endangered, including the shad, the saramugo, and the Portuguese bogue, with a further five species placed in the vulnerable category.

As a result, 26 of the native species, – 60 per cent – are classified in one of the three threat categories of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

The Red Book was first published 18 years ago

Thursday’s Red Book followed another that was published 18 years ago. Pedro Raposo de Almeida, the director of the Centre for Marine and Environmental Sciences (MARE), participated in the current one as well as in the previous one.

He described the book as an instrument to help conserve migratory and freshwater fish. The director also warned that the next 10 years are crucial in the management and conservation of nature with regard to the aquatic part, because there is a risk of extinction to many species.

In the same vein, Filomena Magalhães, the general coordinator of the project, at the book presentation session emphasised ‘the strength of numbers’, exemplifying that only 19 per cent of species were in a classification that represented little concern.

She recalled that there were species that it was not possible to assess, which may be threatened and at risk of being lost. ‘We lack data on populations, but the perception we have is that the scenario could be even more worrying. The costs of inaction are too great’, she stressed.

Certain species could disappear forever

To illustrate the seriousness of the situation, the person in charge recalled the existence of Lusitanian endemisms. This means that they do not exist anywhere else in the world besides rivers in Portugal and that if the species is lost, it is the global loss of the species.

‘Nine of the 10 Lusitanian endemics face an extremely or very high risk of extinction’, said those responsible, according to whom seven of the 17 endemics of the Iberian Peninsula are also threatened.

To reverse the situation, Magalhães, a professor at the Faculty of Sciences, defended essential measures such as habitat restoration, improving the conditions of aquatic systems and riparian areas, and trying to counteract interventions such as water collection.

Various situations should be monitored Magalhãe insisted

The situation surrounding structures such as dams, pollution from domestic and agroforestry sources or climate change are other dangers for fish in Portuguese rivers that need to be constantly monitored she added.

Of all the 43 species analysed, only eight do not deserve any kind of concern. The Red Book project on fish began in 2019. On Thursday, the National Freshwater and Migratory Fish Information System, SNIPAD, was also presented.

This is a platform that aims to gather and facilitate access to information on fish in Portuguese rivers and serves to support scientific research and conservation of these species, as reported by alvadora.pt.