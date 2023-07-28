Spain’s Day Of Remembrance

By John Ensor • 28 July 2023 • 10:41

Guardia Civil director Leonardo Marcos. Credit: guardiacivil.es

A day of remembrance has been declared by the Guardia Civil to mark the day and pay tribute to the 12 Officers who lost their lives in a terrorist attack.

The Director General of the Guardia Civil, Leonardo Marcos, presented a resolution to the director of the Memorial Centre, Florencio Domínguez, which declared July 14 as the Day of Memory and Remembrance of the Victims of Terrorism in the Guardia Civil.

The ceremony recalled the events of July 14, 1986, in which the Guardia Civil suffered its biggest attack against members of the service. During the incident, 12 civil guards died in the Plaza de la República Dominicana in Madrid.

Director Marcos was accompanied by the Basque Government delegate, Denis Itxaso and the deputy operational director of the Guardia Civil, Lieutenant General Pablo Salas, among other authorities.

Marcos recalled the 243 civil guardsmen who died in terrorist attacks and made special mention of the more than 500 Guardia Civil officers who were injured in terrorist attacks. ‘We defeated terrorism, but it was not easy or quick,’ admitted Marcos, who emphasised the high price that was paid and the loss which continues to this day.

Marcos added: ‘They have left us a legacy of great value, their lesson and their example of professionalism and dedication.’ Speaking to the families of the victims he reminded them that ‘they are not alone in their pain and that we carry them in our memory.’

Ongoing Investigations

During this act of tribute and recognition to all of them, Marcos stressed that the defeat of terrorism was possible thanks to ‘the dedication, courage and spirit of service’ of the Guardia Civil.

But he also added that the Guardia Civil ‘continues and will continue’ to work hard to clear up all those crimes that have yet to be solved. ‘Shedding light and achieving justice’ being the two main objectives.

The Director General of the Guardia Civil then thanked the Victims’ Memorial Centre and its director, Florencio Domínguez, for their collaboration, highlighting their work to preserve the memory and dignity of the victims of terrorism.

Remembering The Events At The Plaza República Dominicana

On July 14, 1986, in the Plaza de la República Dominicana in Madrid, the terrorist group ETA exploded a car bomb which targeted the collective transport of the Corps, causing the death of 12 Civil Guards and serious injuries to more than 40 others.

The purpose of the commemoration is to mitigate the pain of the victims and their families, reminding them that the world and, above all, the relevant organisations are making every effort to capture those responsible and prevent this type of act from happening again.

In 2005, the European Union established the European Day of Remembrance for the Victims of Terrorism, in memory of the Madrid bombings of March 11 2004. In Spain, in 2010, the Plenary of the Congress of Deputies agreed to declare June 27 every year as the Day of the Victims of Terrorism.

Among other State institutions, the Guardia Civil is at the forefront of the fight against terrorism in Spain, with its mission to continue to be the most effective response in protecting its citizens against this type of criminal violence.