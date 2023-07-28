The Dangers Of Taking Your Car To The Beach

By John Ensor • 28 July 2023 • 9:40

Parking at the beach. Credit: Anetlanda/Shutterstock.com

If you can find a parking space, driving to the beach can be quick and convenient, but it also comes with its risks, in regard to the health of your vehicle.

Despite the advantages, there are three reasons why it is not advisable to take your car to the beach say the experts, Nuis Diario, Friday, July 28

Much of the organisation of a summer trip to the coast is spent planning the journey itself, especially for those with families. How one gets there is crucial in terms of budget, time and the amount of luggage space available.

If you are travelling by plane or train, you will probably have to limit your luggage. However, travelling by car allows the freedom to choose the best time to travel, not to mention the luggage space to take all the essentials and more.

Many people decide to take the car to the beach because of the convenience it offers when it comes to moving around with all the necessary equipment. But it is good to keep in mind that parking too close to the sea is harmful to the vehicle, especially if it is going to be stationary for several days.

Salt

The salty sea breeze promotes corrosion of the bodywork, but it can also damage the interior of the car, as well as the metal parts and the engine. In fact, the longer the car is exposed, the more serious the impact will be. Rubber seals, for example, cannot be repaired, they have to be replaced. The salt can also have a detrimental effect on upholstery and the vehicle’s glazed areas.

Sand

Just like seawater, sea breezes carry sand, which can also damage the bodywork. It is recommended to wash the car with water or compressed air afterwards and, as a precaution, always park with your back to the sea and, if possible, cover the vehicle with a car cover. Also, when getting into the car, it is advisable to shake out shoes and even clothes, along with the use of seat covers. In this way, the upholstery will be protected

Sun

Vehicles left in direct sunlight are particularly at risk, with potential damage to plastics and tyres. Always using a sun visor and performing regular tyre checks are ways to reduce the damage.