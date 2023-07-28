Yellow Warnings Issued In Valencia and Alicante For Imminent Heavy Rainfall Lasting Up To Seven Hours Close
Trending:

Yellow And Orange Warnings For Storms And Even Hail Issued In Several Regions Of Spain

By Chris King • 28 July 2023 • 17:52

Image of a dark cloudy sky.

Image of a dark cloudy sky. Credit: Arseniy Shemyakin Photo/Shutterstock.com

TEMPERATURES in Spain are about to drop to levels below those normally associated with this time of year, but not for too long, as August approaches.

According to the latest weather forecast from AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency, values in northern parts of the mainland, such as in Oviedo and Vitoria, will barely exceed 20°C.

Only the Balearic Islands and the Canary Islands will escape this drop in heat, along with the Mediterranean coast, where the sun will continue to shine.

A DANA is expected to arrive

Due to the expected passage of a DANA (Isolated Depression at High Levels), orange alerts for rain and storms have been issued for parts of Aragon and Catalonia. In Castilla y León, La Rioja, the Basque Country and Navarra, a yellow warning will be in place.

The arrival of the DANA is accompanied by a warning of strong localised storms, even with hail, with the Atlantic trough expected to be especially intense in the northeast of the peninsula.

Its entry will cause an increase in atmospheric instability, which will give rise to cloudy conditions from the interior of the northern half and the east of the country.

These clouds could bring stormy showers that may well be strong and be accompanied by hail storms in Navarra, Northern Aragon and Catalonia.

Meanwhile, dry storms with little rainfall, but strong winds, could appear in other parts of the northern half, especially on the plateau.

Values in the interior and north will drop over the weekend

Over the weekend, the clouds will be the protagonists and the thermometers will suffer a sharp drop in the extreme interior of the north. Meanwhile, in the south, the temperatures that have been recorded since the beginning of the week will remain.

As for the islands, in the Balearics, values could exceed 34°C, while in the Canary Islands, there will be more clouds than normal in the skies.

Looking ahead to August

According to the forecast for August from El Tiempo: ‘The current monthly forecasts contemplate that, a priori, the month of August will be between normal and slightly dry in most of the national territory’.

‘Taking into account that August is also a fairly dry month (except for areas of Teruel and the Pyrenees, where it is a very humid month), the rains will be scarce and irregular in general’, it added.

AEMET offered sun worshippers and holidaymakers some welcome news in a tweet today: ‘A month of July ends which, in Spain, has been very warm, although not as warm as other recent Julys. What do we expect for August? It will start very warm in the southern half and cool in northern areas; afterwards, warmer than normal weather will spread to much of the country’.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Transfer News Centre banner
Written by

Chris King

Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Continue Reading