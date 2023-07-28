Yellow And Orange Warnings For Storms And Even Hail Issued In Several Regions Of Spain

By Chris King • 28 July 2023 • 17:52

Image of a dark cloudy sky. Credit: Arseniy Shemyakin Photo/Shutterstock.com

TEMPERATURES in Spain are about to drop to levels below those normally associated with this time of year, but not for too long, as August approaches.

According to the latest weather forecast from AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency, values in northern parts of the mainland, such as in Oviedo and Vitoria, will barely exceed 20°C.

Only the Balearic Islands and the Canary Islands will escape this drop in heat, along with the Mediterranean coast, where the sun will continue to shine.

A DANA is expected to arrive

Due to the expected passage of a DANA (Isolated Depression at High Levels), orange alerts for rain and storms have been issued for parts of Aragon and Catalonia. In Castilla y León, La Rioja, the Basque Country and Navarra, a yellow warning will be in place.

The arrival of the DANA is accompanied by a warning of strong localised storms, even with hail, with the Atlantic trough expected to be especially intense in the northeast of the peninsula.

Its entry will cause an increase in atmospheric instability, which will give rise to cloudy conditions from the interior of the northern half and the east of the country.

These clouds could bring stormy showers that may well be strong and be accompanied by hail storms in Navarra, Northern Aragon and Catalonia.

Meanwhile, dry storms with little rainfall, but strong winds, could appear in other parts of the northern half, especially on the plateau.

El jueves llega una pequeña vaguada en capas altas atmosféricas afectando al noroeste 📌Las zonas donde verán más inestabilidad será el entorno del sistema ibérico, el valle del Ebro y los Pirineos. ⛈️Esperamos tormentas, lluvias intensas y fuerte granizo… pic.twitter.com/zEptjXzMaB — Eltiempo.es (@ElTiempoes) July 25, 2023

Values in the interior and north will drop over the weekend

Over the weekend, the clouds will be the protagonists and the thermometers will suffer a sharp drop in the extreme interior of the north. Meanwhile, in the south, the temperatures that have been recorded since the beginning of the week will remain.

As for the islands, in the Balearics, values could exceed 34°C, while in the Canary Islands, there will be more clouds than normal in the skies.

Tiempo previsto en Península y Baleares desde 28-07-2023 hasta 03-08-2023. Info siempre actualizada en https://t.co/keCWfwv3Ua pic.twitter.com/wSzKasU0BV — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) July 28, 2023

Looking ahead to August

According to the forecast for August from El Tiempo: ‘The current monthly forecasts contemplate that, a priori, the month of August will be between normal and slightly dry in most of the national territory’.

‘Taking into account that August is also a fairly dry month (except for areas of Teruel and the Pyrenees, where it is a very humid month), the rains will be scarce and irregular in general’, it added.

AEMET offered sun worshippers and holidaymakers some welcome news in a tweet today: ‘A month of July ends which, in Spain, has been very warm, although not as warm as other recent Julys. What do we expect for August? It will start very warm in the southern half and cool in northern areas; afterwards, warmer than normal weather will spread to much of the country’.

Termina un mes de julio que, en España, ha sido muy cálido, aunque no tanto como otros julios recientes.

🔴¿Qué esperamos para agosto? Comenzará muy cálido en la mitad sur y fresco en zonas del norte; después, el tiempo más cálido de lo normal se extenderá a buena parte del país. pic.twitter.com/7HVaS0N4Ky — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) July 28, 2023